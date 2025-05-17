  1. Home
2025 May 17   13:47

Trafigura announces its management changes

Trafigura Group Pte Ltd. (“Trafigura” or the “Company”), on May 16 announced that Jiri Zrust, Global Head of Operating Assets, and Igor Marin, Global Head of Gas, Power and Renewables, will join the Executive Committee.   

Jiri joined Trafigura in October 2024 to lead the newly-created Operating Assets division, bringing significant experience in infrastructure and private equity. Igor Marin assumed the role of Global Head of Gas, Power and Renewables in October 2024. He joined Trafigura in 2011. These changes will take effect from 1 July 2025.   

Separately, Ignacio Moyano, Chief Risk Officer, has notified the Board of his decision to leave Trafigura, after more than 12 years with the Company, and will transfer his responsibilities over the coming months. Ignacio has developed the Group’s Global Risk function, recruiting and building an experienced, high-performing team and investing in risk technologies and systems.   

He will be succeeded by Chris Afia, who brings over two decades of experience at Trafigura, most recently as a senior manager in the Oil division.   

Richard Holtum, CEO, said: “I would like to congratulate Jiri and Igor on their appointments which further strengthen our executive team. I would also like to thank Ignacio for his contribution and I have every confidence that Chris will continue to enhance our approach to risk management.”

About Trafigura  
Trafigura is a leading commodities group, owned by its employees and founded over 30 years ago. At the heart of global supply, Trafigura connects vital resources to power and build the world. We deploy infrastructure, market expertise and our worldwide logistics network to move oil and petroleum products, metals and minerals, gas and power from where they are produced to where they are needed, forming strong relationships that make supply chains more efficient, secure and sustainable. We invest in renewable energy projects and technologies to facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy, including through MorGen Energy and joint venture Nala Renewables. The Trafigura Group also comprises industrial assets and operating businesses including multi-metals producer Nyrstar, fuel storage and distribution company Puma Energy, the Impala Terminals joint venture and Greenergy, supplier and distributor of transportation fuels and biofuels. The Group employs over 13,000 people, of which over 1,400 are shareholders and is active in over 150 countries. 

appointments

