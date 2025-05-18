Vitol brings bunkering by barge to the WAF market

Vitol Bunkers says it has started supplying bunkers by barge to the WAF region; with initial deliveries of VLSFO and MGO, and plans to expand to offer the full spectrum of marine fuels.

Bunkering by barge offers flexibility of location, taking place wherever there is a need, including Dakar and offshore Lomé.

Adding to the already significant bunkering offer this latest expansion means that Vitol Bunkers now serves customers in locations across Asia, Australia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

Commenting on the expansion and what it means for customers, Ammar Hussaini, Vitol Bunkers said, ‘supplying bunkers by barge to the WAF market allows us to support our customers flexibly in the location and with the fuels that they need.’