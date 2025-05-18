UK Dredging celebrates the naming of latest vessel to join its fleet – the UKD Seadragon

UK Dredging (UKD), a division of Associated British Ports (ABP), proudly hosted the official naming ceremony for the UKD Seadragon, a state-of-the-art Shoalbuster 2711 Water Injection Dredger (WID), and the latest addition to UKD’s fleet, on Wednesday 15 May 2025, ABP said.

In the ceremony, which took place in Cardiff’s Roath Basin, UKD and ABP colleagues were joined by the vessel’s Godmother, Rhian Lewis, the Mission to Seafarer’s and shipbuilders, Damen, to name and bless the UKD Seadragon.

Mark Pearson, UKD’s General Manager, opened the event, highlighting the collaborative efforts that brough the UKD Seadragon to life. Rhian Lewis delivered a heartfelt naming speech, emphasising the vessel’s connection to maritime heritage and the involvement of the younger generation in the choosing of the name. The traditional champagne bottle-smashing over the bow, symbolised good fortune and safe travels for the UKD Seadragon.

Guests, which included UKD and ABP colleagues and families, UKD customers and the vessel builders, Damen, were given an exclusive tour of UKD Seadragon. The tour showcased the vessel’s advanced capabilities and innovative design. The celebration continued at HMS Cambria, where guests enjoyed a reception and light lunch in honour of this exciting milestone.

This event marks another key moment for both UKD and ABP, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and excellence in maritime operations.

Mark Pearson, UKD General Manager said: “It was a proud day for ABP, for UK Dredging, and for everyone involved in bringing the UKD Seadragon to life. The Seadragon has been built to schedule, to budget, and to the highest of standards, and we’re very proud and grateful for this achievement.”

Joppe Neijens, Sales Manager Dredging, Damen Shipyards, also delivered a speech, highlighting the strong partnership and collaborative efforts that made the UKD Seadragon a reality. “As shipbuilder, we are honoured to have built the UKD Seadragon. This dredger is the result of very close cooperation between both parties and represents the first of a new generation of efficient and innovation water injection dredgers”.

The UKD Seadragon introduces an innovative approach to water injection dredging, offering exceptional efficiency and flexibility. The vessel features a cutting-edge diesel-electric propulsion and power management system, optimising engine efficiency and significantly reducing emissions. This innovation supports ABP’s journey toward achieving net-zero emissions.

The UKD Seadragon is equipped with a next-generation, fully electric Damen E-DOP450 dredge pump, delivering an impressive capacity of 4,000m³/h, ensuring maximum efficiency and minimal operating costs. The vessel also includes an A-frame for added versatility, allowing the WID Skid to be securely stored on the vessel’s aft deck when not in use.

The event also featured a blessing from the Mission to Seafarers, seeking protection for the vessel and all who will sail in her.

The UKD Seadragon is the first commercial vessel to be registered in Cardiff in six years. As the newest addition to the fleet, she underscores UKD’s commitment to maintaining its position as the leading provider of dredging services in the UK.