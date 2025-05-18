GRIP 2 declared to ship fire at Vlothavenweg

Credit: Port of Amsterdam

According to the latest update, on Friday evening, May 16, the fire department declared the fire under control, and the smoke subsided. After this, emergency services were able to scale down their response, the Port of Amsterdam said.

Since Thursday, May 15, at 5:00 PM, a major fire has been raging in cargo holds of the Trade bulk carrier docked at the Vlothavenweg. The cargo consisted of scrap metal. There are no injuries reported, but the fire is producing heavy smoke, the port authority said.

Due to the prolonged and complex nature of the fire, the Safety Region declared GRIP 2 this morning at 6:00 AM. This means regional support has been mobilized. Two patrol vessels and a firefighting pontoon are also assisting in extinguishing the blaze.

No special measures have been announced for shipping traffic at this time.