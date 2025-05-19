EU maritime ministers sign Szczecin Declaration at 11th International Maritime Congress

On May 15, 2025, EU maritime affairs ministers signed the Szczecin Declaration on the EU maritime industrial strategy during an informal meeting held under the Polish Presidency of the Council of the European Union, as part of the 11th International Maritime Congress in Szczecin, Poland.

The declaration was handed over to a European Commission representative to inform the development of a new EU Industrial Maritime Strategy.

The meeting, opened by Polish Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Arkadiusz Marchewka, included ministers from EU member states and EFTA countries, focusing on the competitiveness and resilience of the European maritime sector.

“The maritime industry is the foundation of Europe’s strategic autonomy, resilience, and security,” Marchewka stated, as reported by the Polish Presidency’s website.

The declaration emphasizes the strategic role of shipping in Europe’s security and economic framework, addressing challenges such as geopolitical complexities and industrial competitiveness.

The Szczecin Declaration aims to serve as a key input for the European Commission’s upcoming Industrial Maritime Strategy, with discussions involving stakeholders like the Northern Chamber of Commerce in Szczecin and the Polish Steamship Company (Polsteam).

The declaration’s signing follows a February 2025 EU Action Plan on Cable Security, indicating a broader focus on maritime infrastructure resilience.