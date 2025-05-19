Pierroberto Folgiero named as CEO, Fincantieri

The new Board of Directors of FINCANTIERI S.p.A. (“Fincantieri” or the “Company”), appointed by the Shareholders’ Meeting held on May 14, which will remain in office until the Shareholders’ Meeting for the approval of the financial statements as at December 31, 2027, met under the chairmanship of Biagio Mazzotta, the Company said.

The Board appointed Pierroberto Folgiero as Chief Executive Officer, confirming him as Managing Director of the Company, and approved the powers’ attribution, except from those reserved to the Board of Directors’ exclusive jurisdiction.

The Chairman, Biagio Mazzotta, was granted powers related to institutional representation, supervision of the corporate security and of the internal control and risk management system.

The Chief Executive Officer, Pierroberto Folgiero, was granted extensive powers in the matters of ordinary and extraordinary management of the Company and for the submission of business plans and annual budgets to the Board of Directors.

It was also decided that the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer will jointly participate in the definition of the communication and institutional relations activities, in the definition and development of national and international strategies and in the Company’s internationalization activities.

The Board, based on the statements made and the information provided by the interested parties during the application process has also verified that all the Directors meet the integrity and professional requirements and that no causes of ineligibility and incompatibility exist as required by current regulations, as well as that they respect the maximum number of offices, also taking into account the guidelines adopted by the Company on the matter and confirmed by today's Board.

The Board of Directors has also verified the existence of the independence requirements provided for by Articles 147-ter, paragraph 4, and 148, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as well as by Article 2 of the Corporate Governance Code of Borsa Italiana, to which the Company adheres, for the Directors Paolo Amato, Gianfranco Battisti, Sara Carrer,Mariachiara Geronazzo, Sergio Marini, Secondina Giulia Ravera and Emilio Scalfarotto, also taking into account the quantitative criteria of significance for commercial, financial or professional relationships and for additional remunerations adopted by the Company and confirmed by today's Board.