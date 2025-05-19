  1. Home
2025 May 19   10:42

Arctia to supply buoy products to the Riigilaevastik

Arctia says it will deliver a total of 20 customized buoy products for the Estonian State Fleet (Riigilaevastik)over the next two years. The buoy model has been developed in close cooperation with the client, taking into account factors such as shallow water depth, stability in various maritime conditions, and high visibility for navigation.

The buoys are manufactured based on Arctia’s own design, combining durable construction, easy maintenance, and excellent usability. Arctia's local partner in Estonia produces the float components that ensure the required stability is achieved.

This Finnish-Estonian collaboration demonstrates how international partnership and technical quality can lead to excellent solutions for maritime needs, the Company said.

