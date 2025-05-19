Oman LNG and Vitol announced the signing of a Term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA)

Oman LNG and Vitol, a leading energy and commodities companya have signed a Term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA). Under this agreement, Oman LNG will supply Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to Vitol on a DES Flexible basis, with deliveries (800,000 metric tons per annum) from January 2026, Vitol said.

This partnership highlights Oman LNG’s strategic role as a key supplier of LNG, and its commitment to contributing to the stability and diversification of global energy supplies.

For Vitol, this agreement enhances its capacity of meeting the evolving energy requirements of its customers worldwide.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Hamed Al Naamany, Chief Executive Officer of Oman LNG, commented: “This agreement with Vitol reflects our agility and continuous adaptation to market dynamics. We are pleased to see continued positive market response to Oman’s strategy in gas and LNG. Vitol is a key portfolio trader and a trusted partner, and we are pleased to extend our cooperation through this deal which supports our long-term growth and value delivery.”

In turn, Pablo Galante Escobar, Head of LNG at Vitol said: “Vitol has a decades long partnership with the Sultanate of Oman on crude and products. It is an honour to extend this relationship to a term deal with Oman LNG. The Sultanate of Oman and Oman LNG are critical to ensuring the stable supply of affordable energy to global markets and we are delighted to be working with them.”