2025 May 19   12:29

offshore

Lamprell signs MOU with Dong Fang Offshore for a newbuild wind turbine installation and maintenance vessel

Lamprell says it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Dong Fang Offshore (DFO) for a newbuild NG-9000X wind turbine installation and maintenance vessel. The newbuild vessel will support offshore wind activities in the Asia Pacific region and will be designed to accommodate the latest generation of turbines.

The MOU outlines steps for collaboration between DFO, Lamprell, and prospective regional clients, including a combined engineering and procurement effort to develop a cost-effective, reliable vessel solution.  

Lamprell CEO Ian Prescott commented: “We are pleased to be collaborating with Dong Fang Offshore on this important initiative to develop a wind turbine installation vessel aligned with APAC’s regional needs. This MOU reflects our commitment to supporting the global energy transition using the capabilities of our existing facilities and skilled workforce. Lamprell has a long track record of building self-elevating vessels and delivering large, complex EPC projects to international standards.”

Polin Chen, CEO of DFO, says: “We appreciate the strong willingness and commitment of Lamprell to partner with us to develop a solution for the continued development and maintenance of offshore wind projects in Taiwan. This MOU demonstrates the capability and willingness of the international supply chain to step up to deliver high-quality, internationally competitive solutions, ensuring that Taiwan has fit-for-purpose vessels to install and maintain the growing fleet of wind turbines.”

The GustoMSC-designed NG-9000X vessel will be built in compliance with Taiwanese shipping law, will feature a heavy-lift crane, DP-2 positioning, legs with spud cans for challenging conditions, accommodation quarters, and will be capable of transporting and installing two 15 MW-class turbines simultaneously.

About Lamprell

Lamprell is a leading provider of services to the international energy sector. Driving strategy and growth through its offshore wind and oil & gas business units, underpinned by almost half a century of expertise, the Group has worked hard to establish its reputation for delivering projects safely, on time and to budget. Lamprell has firmly established its international credentials in the offshore wind sector and continues to build on its traditional oil & gas credentials. We are recognised for building complex offshore and onshore process modules, jackets, and platforms and fabricating and refurbishing jack-up rigs and liftboats. Lamprell employs more than 6,000 people across multiple facilities, with its primary facilities located in Hamriyah, in the UAE. Combined, the Group’s facilities cover approximately 750,000 m2 with over 1.2 km of quayside. In addition, the Group has facilities in Saudi Arabia (through a joint venture agreement)

