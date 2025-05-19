  1. Home
2025 May 19   12:47

ports

AD Ports Group’s Noatum Logistics launches first robot-assisted cold chain facility in Lisbon

On May 19, 2025, Noatum Logistics, a global logistics company under AD Ports Group, inaugurated its first robotically assisted refrigerated warehouse in Lisbon, Portugal, according to the company's release.

This development aims to enhance the group's integrated logistics services across the West Mediterranean region.  

The 12,000-square-meter facility incorporates robotic stacking technology and offers temperature-controlled storage solutions tailored for industries such as food and beverage, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), healthcare, and pharmaceuticals.

Additional services include cross-docking, picking, labeling, customs processing, and weighing.  

Strategically located within Lisbon’s North Logistics Platform, the warehouse benefits from multimodal connectivity due to its proximity to the city's international port, airport, and major road networks.  

The facility integrates sustainable features, including rooftop solar panels and recycled construction materials, and is undergoing certification for LEED GOLD accreditation.  

Samir Chaturvedi, CEO of Noatum Logistics, AD Ports Group, commented:  “The opening of this reefer facility in Portugal, a first for Noatum Logistics worldwide, is part of our global value proposition to provide customers best-in-class logistics solutions, backed by operational excellence, innovation and sustainable practices.” 

AD Ports Group, established in 2006, is a leading facilitator of global trade, logistics, and industry, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The company operates multiple clusters, including Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Maritime, Logistics, and Digital. Its portfolio comprises 10 ports and terminals and over 550 square kilometers of economic zones within the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) Group.

Noatum Logistics is a global logistics management services provider specializing in air freight, ocean freight, land transport, contract logistics, and project logistics. With a presence in over 26 countries and an agent network in 158 countries, the company operates more than 90 logistics offices worldwide. In 2023, AD Ports Group acquired Noatum for AED 2.65 billion (EUR 660 million).

