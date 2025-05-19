  1. Home
2025 May 19   13:12

shipbuilding

Five shipyards unite to promote clean technologies in maritime sector

Drydocks World has co-founded the Global Green Shipyard Alliance (GGSA), an international coalition of leading shipyards committed to accelerating the maritime industry’s sustainability transition, according to the company's release.

The alliance aims to fast-track clean technology adoption, improve environmental performance, and set unified ESG standards across their global operations.  

As a founding member, Drydocks World will play a central role in shaping the alliance's efforts while strengthening Dubai's position as a global hub for responsible maritime services.

Drydocks World is one of five founding members of the GGSA, alongside Astilleros Shipyard Group (Spain), BREDO Dry Docks GmbH (Germany), and IMC Shipyard Services Group (Singapore, China, Thailand). Together, the group spans key maritime hubs across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

By creating a platform for knowledge sharing, joint development, and scalable innovation, the GGSA seeks to deliver practical solutions, from hybrid propulsion and energy-efficient retrofits to digital optimization and emissions compliance.  

Captain Rado Antolovic, PhD, CEO of Drydocks World, said: "The formation of the Global Green Shipyard Alliance reflects our shared responsibility to accelerate the maritime industry's decarbonisation journey. At Drydocks World, we are proud to be a founding member of this important initiative and to collaborate with our global counterparts to advance more sustainable, efficient practices across the sector. The alliance marks a significant step forward for our industry, reinforcing our commitment to delivering long-term environmental value by adopting cleaner technologies and collective innovation." 

The GGSA marks the third major global coalition championed by DP World. It follows the Zero Emission Port Alliance (ZEPA), which aims to make battery-electric container handling equipment affordable and scalable, and the First Movers Coalition, where members aggregate their purchasing power to accelerate investments in zero-emission solutions. 

Drydocks World, a DP World company, is a leading service provider for the maritime, offshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries. Established over 40 years ago, the shipyard has grown into one of the largest and most advanced facilities in the Middle East, strategically located next to Dubai’s Port Rashid.  The facility features five world-class docks and over 4,000 meters of berth space, capable of accommodating up to 10 ULCC vessels simultaneously, including the world’s largest ships. It is also home to the largest load-out jetty in the Middle East and Africa, with a capacity to handle structures weighing up to 37,000 tonnes.

Astilleros Shipyard Group is a Spanish shipbuilding and repair company with a long-standing history in the maritime industry. The group operates several shipyards across Spain, offering services ranging from new ship construction to maintenance and retrofitting.

BREDO Dry Docks GmbH is a German ship repair company located in Bremerhaven. The company specializes in the maintenance, repair, and conversion of various types of vessels.

IMC Shipyard Services Group operates shipyards in Singapore, China, and Thailand, providing comprehensive ship repair and maintenance services.

