India expands global port operations with focus on Iran and Africa

2025 May 19   13:42

shipping

India is actively pursuing an expansion of its port infrastructure and management capabilities on the international stage. Building upon its involvement in Iran's Chabahar port, the country is exploring opportunities in African nations, beginning with Tanzania. Indian Ports Global Ltd (IPGL), a joint venture between Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and Kandla Port Trust, is spearheading these initiatives.

According to officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, IPGL is recruiting a project manager to be stationed in Tehran to oversee container and multipurpose terminal operations at Chabahar port.  

India and Tanzania have signed multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) focusing on maritime and port infrastructure development, including industrial parks and port operations. A significant agreement has been established between the Tanzania Investment Center and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) for the development of an industrial park.

Additionally, Cochin Shipyard Ltd has entered into an MoU with Marine Services Co Ltd, a Tanzanian company operating tankers, cargo ships, and ferries.  

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India's largest integrated transport utility, currently operates container terminal No. 2 at the port of Dar es Salaam under a 30-year concession.

Furthermore, Adani Ports, in collaboration with AD Ports Group and East Harbour Terminals Limited, has formed East Africa Gateway Limited, which acquired a 95% stake in Tanzania International Container Terminal Services.  

At Chabahar port, IPGL manages the Shahid Beheshti terminal, a critical component of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). The port's container handling capacity is projected to reach 100,000 TEUs by FY26, with expectations to handle 75,000 TEUs in FY25. As of January, the port had processed 64,245 TEUs, a significant increase from 9,126 TEUs in FY23.

India plans to invest ₹4,000 crore to expand Chabahar's capacity to 500,000 TEUs over the next decade. This includes procuring over five mobile harbor cranes to enhance operations.

IPGL also operates Sittwe port in Myanmar, part of the Kaladan multimodal transit project connecting Bangladesh, Thailand, and Kolkata.

In Sri Lanka, IPGL is developing and operating the port at Kankesanthurai, with plans for a regular ferry service between Nagapattinam (India) and Kankesanthurai (Sri Lanka).  

These initiatives are coordinated by Bharat Global Ports, a newly established state-owned consortium providing comprehensive port infrastructure solutions, with IPGL serving as its operational arm.

Indian Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) is a joint venture between Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and Kandla Port Trust, IPGL was established to develop and manage overseas port projects, including the operation of the Shahid Beheshti terminal at Chabahar port in Iran.  

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), located in Navi Mumbai, is India's largest container port, handling a significant portion of the country's containerized cargo.  

Kandla Port Trust is a major port on the west coast of India, handling various cargo types, including petroleum, chemicals, and grains.  

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) is India's largest private port operator, APSEZ manages multiple ports across India and has expanded its operations internationally, including in Tanzania.  

AD Ports Group, based in Abu Dhabi, operates ports and logistics services in the UAE and has partnered with Adani Ports for operations in East Africa. 

