2025 May 19   14:13

shipbuilding

Trafigura and HD Hyundai Mipo finalize agreement on ammonia-powered vessels

HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, a subsidiary of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, has announced the finalization of an agreement with global commodities trader Trafigura for the construction of four medium gas carriers (MGCs) equipped with ammonia dual-fuel engines.

The vessels, initially contracted in April 2024, will now feature ammonia (NH₃) dual-fuel propulsion systems.  

Each vessel will measure 190 meters in length, 30.4 meters in width, and 18.8 meters in height, with a cargo capacity of 45,000 cubic meters.

They are designed to transport liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), ammonia, and vinyl chloride monomer (VCM).

The ships will be equipped with four cargo tanks and are scheduled for sequential construction starting in the second half of 2026, with deliveries expected by 2028.  

The dual-fuel engines will allow the vessels to operate on both ammonia and conventional diesel fuel. Additionally, they will incorporate selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems and other environmentally friendly technologies to enhance safety and reduce emissions.

HD Hyundai Mipo previously initiated construction of the world's first ammonia-powered LPG carriers in 2023.

A representative from HD Hyundai Mipo stated, "We will focus on securing new environmental technologies to preoccupy future markets by actively utilizing design and construction experience and synergy accumulated over a long period of time with HD Hyundai shipbuilding affiliates."  

HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HD Hyundai Mipo) is a South Korean shipbuilding company specializing in the construction of medium-sized vessels, including gas carriers and eco-friendly ships. It is a subsidiary of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering.

Trafigura is a Singapore-based global commodities trading company involved in the trading of oil, metals, and minerals. It is one of the world's largest charterers of vessels and is actively investing in low-carbon shipping technologies.

