Port of Antwerp-Bruges launches Europe's first fully electric tugboat

On May 19, 2025, the Port of Antwerp-Bruges officially launched the Volta 1, marking the introduction of Europe's first fully electric Reversed Stern Drive (RSD) tugboat, according to the company's release.

This initiative is part of the port's broader strategy to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

The Volta 1 is equipped with lithium-titanium-oxide (LTO) batteries boasting a capacity of 2,782 MWh, allowing for up to 12 hours of operation.

The vessel can be fully recharged in two hours using a 1.5 MW charging station. With a bollard pull of 70 tons, the tugboat matches the performance of traditional diesel-powered counterparts.

In addition to the Volta 1, the port has commissioned five new energy-efficient RSD tugs, replacing older vessels. These diesel-powered tugs are equipped with advanced exhaust gas after-treatment systems, contributing to reduced emissions and fuel consumption.

The construction of these six tugs was undertaken by Damen Shipyards Group at their Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam, beginning in 2023.

After completion, the vessels were transported over 10,000 kilometers to Antwerp, arriving in November 2024. Subsequent preparations included technical start-up procedures, crew training, and the installation of necessary charging infrastructure.

Jacques Vandermeiren, CEO of Port of Antwerp-Bruges, stated, "The Volta 1 is a powerful example of our strategy to actively integrate sustainable technology into our operations. As a global port, we are taking our responsibility to pull the maritime sector into the energy transition. The Volta 1, together with the Hydrotug, Methatug and RSD tugs, represents a tangible step towards a climate-neutral port by 2050."

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges is a major international port located in Belgium, resulting from the merger of the ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge. It serves as a critical hub for global trade and industry, handling an overall throughput of 278 million tonnes per year. The port accommodates 1,400 companies and hosts the largest integrated chemical cluster in Europe.

Damen Shipyards Group is a Dutch shipbuilding company headquartered in Gorinchem, Netherlands. Established in 1927, Damen specializes in the design and construction of various types of vessels, including tugs, workboats, naval ships, and superyachts. The company operates over 35 shipyards and related companies worldwide.