KOTUG Canada introduces methanol-fueled escort tugs for Trans Mountain Project

On May 19, 2025, KOTUG Canada, a joint venture between KOTUG International and Horizon Maritime, commemorates the first anniversary of providing escort towage services for crude oil tankers departing from the Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby, British Columbia, under a long-term contract for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMEP), according to the company's release.

To address the operational and environmental demands of the region, KOTUG Canada is replacing its current two frontrunners with two methanol-fueled escort tugs—SD AISEMAHT and SD QWII-AAN’C SARAH. These tugs are under construction at Sanmar Shipyards in Turkey, designed by Robert Allan Ltd., and powered by SCHOTTEL’s SYDRIVE-M hybrid solution.

The RAsalvor 4400-DFM tugs will be the first of their kind globally, delivering over 115 tonnes of bollard pull.

The vessels are engineered to operate safely and efficiently in narrow, ecologically sensitive waterways. They feature graphene hull coatings, firefighting systems, and onboard spill response equipment.

A key aspect of the project is KOTUG Canada’s partnership with the Sc’ianew (Beecher Bay) First Nation, where the escort tugs will be based at Cheanuh Marina. This partnership includes long-term economic participation, training and employment pathways for Indigenous community members, and collaboration on marine stewardship in traditional waters.

“We’re proud to be building this project alongside the Sc’ianew First Nation,” said Laurens Korporaal, Business Development Manager of KOTUG International. “This is how responsible marine operations should be done—in full partnership with those who have cared for these lands and waters for generations.”

Additionally, a dedicated offshore supply vessel (OSV), operating under contract with the Western Canada Marine Response Corporation (WCMRC), remains on standby around the clock, enhancing the region’s spill response capabilities and marine safety infrastructure.

KOTUG International is a global maritime company specializing in towage and related services, KOTUG International operates a fleet of advanced tugs and provides solutions for harbor, offshore, and terminal operations.

Horizon Maritime is a Canadian maritime company offering a range of services including vessel management, offshore operations, and marine logistics, with a focus on safety and sustainability. Sanmar Shipyards: Based in Turkey, Sanmar Shipyards is a leading shipbuilder specializing in the construction of tugboats and workboats, known for integrating innovative technologies and environmentally friendly solutions.

Robert Allan Ltd. is a Canadian naval architecture and marine engineering firm, Robert Allan Ltd. designs a variety of specialized vessels, including high-performance tugs and fireboats, with an emphasis on safety and efficiency.