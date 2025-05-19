  1. Home
2025 May 19   15:54

shipbuilding

Star of the Seas begins sea trials from Meyer Turku Shipyard Turku, Finland

On May 19, 2025, the Star of the Seas, a 250,800-gross-ton cruise ship built by Meyer Turku for Royal Caribbean International, departed the shipyard in Turku, Finland, to commence its sea trials, according to the company's release.

The shipyard announced the milestone, stating, “Star of the Seas departed our shipyard early Monday morning to begin her sea trials. We wish her and her crew sunny skies and smooth sailing!”  

The vessel, the second in Royal Caribbean’s Icon Class, follows the Icon of the Seas, delivered in November 2023.

Construction of the Star of the Seas began with its keel-laying in December 2023, and the ship was floated out in October 2024 after 19 months of work.

On April 10, 2025, the ship received liquified natural gas (LNG) fuel from the bunkering vessel Coralius, a process that took approximately 12 hours, preparing it for trials.  

The Star of the Seas is scheduled for delivery in summer 2025 and will operate seven-night Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral, Florida, starting August 2025, with preview sailings on August 20, 23, and 27.

The ship, slightly larger than its sister at 250,800 gross tons, features eight neighborhoods, 40 dining options, and a capacity for 7,600 passengers and 2,350 crew. It is powered by LNG, aligning with Royal Caribbean’s environmental goals, including shore power connections and waste recycling systems.  

Meyer Turku, employing 2,000 professionals, has built 21 ships for Royal Caribbean over 28 years. The shipyard is also constructing the third Icon-class ship, Legend of the Seas, for delivery in 2026, and a fourth, Icon 4, for 2027, with options for two additional vessels.

Meyer Turku, based in Turku, Finland, is a shipbuilding company specializing in cruise ships and other vessels. Founded in 1737, it has operated under various ownerships, with the Meyer family acquiring full control in 2015 after purchasing the shipyard from STX Europe in 2014 alongside the Finnish state. The company reported a 2024 turnover of €1.80 billion, a 28% increase from the previous year.

Royal Caribbean International, a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Group, is a Miami-based cruise line founded in 1968. Operating a fleet of 27 ships, it serves over 500 destinations worldwide. The company introduced the Icon Class with the 248,663-gross-ton Icon of the Seas in 2024, the world’s largest cruise ship at the time.

