Boskalis completes pipeline trench dredging for Porthos CO2 transport and storage project

Boskalis’ trailing suction hopper dredger Gateway has completed a project off the Dutch coast for the Porthos CO2 transport and storage project, according to the company's release.

The vessel, contracted by Allseas, dredged a pipeline trench from the Maasmond, the main entrance to the Port of Rotterdam, to the P18-A platform in the North Sea.

The offshore pipeline and platform are components of a project designed to store CO2 from companies in the Rotterdam port area in depleted gas fields.

After pipeline installation, Gateway returned to the site to cover the pipeline with a layer of sand to protect it from North Sea forces.

Additionally, a team of air divers from Boskalis’ Inshore & Nearshore Diving Services unit worked on the project.

Operating from the backhoe dredger Manu-Pekka, which served as their diving platform, the divers descended to a depth of approximately 17 meters to perform tasks on the installed pipeline.

In a later phase, Boskalis divers will return to the P18-A platform to install components and connect them to the subsea infrastructure.

Boskalis (Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V.) is a Netherlands-based global dredging and marine services company. Headquartered in Papendrecht, it specializes in dredging, offshore energy, and maritime infrastructure projects. The company operates a fleet of vessels, including trailing suction hopper dredgers and backhoe dredgers, and provides services such as pipeline installation, coastal protection, and subsea operations.

Allseas Group S.A. is a Swiss-based offshore contractor specializing in pipelaying, heavy lift, and subsea construction. Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Châtel-Saint-Denis, Switzerland, Allseas operates a fleet of specialized vessels, including the world’s largest pipelay vessel, Pioneering Spirit. The company provides services for offshore oil and gas, renewable energy, and carbon capture projects, with a presence in Europe, the Americas, and Asia.