  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Boskalis completes pipeline trench dredging for Porthos CO2 transport and storage project

2025 May 19   16:32

offshore

Boskalis completes pipeline trench dredging for Porthos CO2 transport and storage project

Boskalis’ trailing suction hopper dredger Gateway has completed a project off the Dutch coast for the Porthos CO2 transport and storage project, according to the company's release.

The vessel, contracted by Allseas, dredged a pipeline trench from the Maasmond, the main entrance to the Port of Rotterdam, to the P18-A platform in the North Sea.

The offshore pipeline and platform are components of a project designed to store CO2 from companies in the Rotterdam port area in depleted gas fields.

After pipeline installation, Gateway returned to the site to cover the pipeline with a layer of sand to protect it from North Sea forces.

Additionally, a team of air divers from Boskalis’ Inshore & Nearshore Diving Services unit worked on the project.

Operating from the backhoe dredger Manu-Pekka, which served as their diving platform, the divers descended to a depth of approximately 17 meters to perform tasks on the installed pipeline.

In a later phase, Boskalis divers will return to the P18-A platform to install components and connect them to the subsea infrastructure.  

Boskalis (Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V.) is a Netherlands-based global dredging and marine services company. Headquartered in Papendrecht, it specializes in dredging, offshore energy, and maritime infrastructure projects. The company operates a fleet of vessels, including trailing suction hopper dredgers and backhoe dredgers, and provides services such as pipeline installation, coastal protection, and subsea operations.

Allseas Group S.A. is a Swiss-based offshore contractor specializing in pipelaying, heavy lift, and subsea construction. Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Châtel-Saint-Denis, Switzerland, Allseas operates a fleet of specialized vessels, including the world’s largest pipelay vessel, Pioneering Spirit. The company provides services for offshore oil and gas, renewable energy, and carbon capture projects, with a presence in Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

Topics:

Port of Rotterdam

Boskalis

dredging

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Fluxys and OQGN sign agreement to develop hydrogen transport network in Oman

17:40

Lamprell and Dong Fang Offshore sign MOU for new wind turbine installation vessel

17:18

Sanmar Shipyards reports progress on ElectRA Series electric tugboats

15:54

Star of the Seas begins sea trials from Meyer Turku Shipyard Turku, Finland

15:24

KOTUG Canada introduces methanol-fueled escort tugs for Trans Mountain Project

14:42

Port of Antwerp-Bruges launches Europe's first fully electric tugboat

14:13

Trafigura and HD Hyundai Mipo finalize agreement on ammonia-powered vessels

13:42

India expands global port operations with focus on Iran and Africa

13:12

Five shipyards unite to promote clean technologies in maritime sector

12:47

AD Ports Group’s Noatum Logistics launches first robot-assisted cold chain facility in Lisbon

12:29

Lamprell signs MOU with Dong Fang Offshore for a newbuild wind turbine installation and maintenance vessel

11:03

Oman LNG and Vitol announced the signing of a Term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA)

10:42

Arctia to supply buoy products to the Riigilaevastik

09:47

Pierroberto Folgiero named as CEO, Fincantieri

07:58

EU maritime ministers sign Szczecin Declaration at 11th International Maritime Congress

2025 May 18

15:18

GRIP 2 declared to ship fire at Vlothavenweg

14:31

ADNOC deepens energy partnerships with US companies

12:05

UK Dredging celebrates the naming of latest vessel to join its fleet – the UKD Seadragon

10:38

ClassNK Academy starts offering the 2025 edition of e-learning courses

09:57

Vitol brings bunkering by barge to the WAF market

2025 May 17

17:11

CMA CGM reports net income of $1,1 billion for Q1, 2025

13:47

Trafigura announces its management changes

12:14

Avenir LNG announces completion of compulsory acquisition of remaining issued and outstanding shares

10:03

Hy2gen green hydrogen plant gets RFNBO certification

2025 May 16

18:02

HD Hyundai's Executive Vice Chairman meets U.S. Trade representative to discuss shipbuilding cooperation

17:26

Shanghai advances construction of major automated container terminal

17:06

Boskalis dredges 4 mln cubic meters for Sohar LNG Terminal project

16:42

Pilbara Ports reports 13% increase in April 2024 throughput to 65.4 mln tonnes

16:16

Cochin Shipyard starts construction of service operation vessel for North Star Shipping

15:46

Megamas Resources partners with Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven for 2027 cable laying vessel delivery

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news