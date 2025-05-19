Sanmar Shipyards reports progress on ElectRA Series electric tugboats

Sanmar Shipyards, based in Turkey, has announced the delivery of eight fully electric ElectRA Series tugboats, with six additional units currently under construction.

These vessels are part of a project initiated in 2021 and are operating in Europe and North America, including eco-sensitive regions.

Among the units under construction is an ElectRA 2500SX model for international operator Svitzer, scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2025.

Post-delivery, it will operate in the waters between Sweden and Denmark. Each ElectRA tug is designed to eliminate approximately 1,700 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually compared to modern diesel-powered alternatives, equating to the emissions of nearly 1,000 cars.

The vessels also achieve significant reductions in NOx, SOx, CO, and particulate matter emissions.

The ElectRA Series tugs, ranging from 19 to 28 meters in length and offering 40 to 85 tonnes of bollard pull, are developed in collaboration with naval architects Robert Allan Ltd and battery provider Corvus Energy.

Notable deployments include the HAISEA WAMIS, the first fully electric tug in Canada, which received the ITS Tug of the Year Award in 2023. Alongside its sister vessels HAISEA WEE’GIT and HAISEA BRAVE, it operates at LNG Canada's export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia.

Additionally, the BB ELECTRA, delivered to Norway-based Buksér og Berging in April 2024, is the first fully electric tug operating in Europe.

The TRAPANANDA, built for SAAM Towage, recently completed sea trials and will become the first fully electric tug in Latin America.

Ali Gürün, Chairman of Sanmar Shipyards, stated: "These tugs represent a significant step towards creating an eco-friendly, sustainable global tug and towing industry. Each ElectRA offers operators the opportunity to substantially reduce harmful emissions in any port or harbour where they operate."

Sanmar Shipyards, founded in 1976, is a Turkish company specializing in the construction of tugboats. With shipyards located in Tuzla and Altınova, Sanmar has delivered over 300 vessels, including the world's first natural gas-powered tugboats in 2013. The company collaborates with naval architects Robert Allan Ltd and battery provider Corvus Energy to develop environmentally friendly tugboats, such as the ElectRA Series.

Robert Allan Ltd is a Canadian naval architecture and marine engineering firm based in Vancouver. The company specializes in the design of high-performance commercial vessels, including tugboats, fireboats, and barges.