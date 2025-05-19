Lamprell and Dong Fang Offshore sign MOU for new wind turbine installation vessel

Lamprell has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Dong Fang Offshore (DFO) to develop a new NG-9000X wind turbine installation and maintenance vessel, aimed at supporting offshore wind operations in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the company's release.

The NG-9000X vessel, designed by GustoMSC, will comply with Taiwanese shipping regulations and will be equipped with a heavy-lift crane, DP-2 dynamic positioning, spud can legs for challenging seabed conditions, accommodation facilities, and the capacity to transport and install two 15 MW-class turbines simultaneously.

The MOU outlines collaborative steps between DFO, Lamprell, and potential regional clients, focusing on joint engineering and procurement efforts to develop a cost-effective and reliable vessel solution.

Ian Prescott, CEO of Lamprell, stated: "We are pleased to be collaborating with Dong Fang Offshore on this important initiative to develop a wind turbine installation vessel aligned with APAC’s regional needs. This MOU reflects our commitment to supporting the global energy transition using the capabilities of our existing facilities and skilled workforce. Lamprell has a long track record of building self-elevating vessels and delivering large, complex EPC projects to international standards."

Polin Chen, CEO of DFO, commented: "We appreciate the strong willingness and commitment of Lamprell to partner with us to develop a solution for the continued development and maintenance of offshore wind projects in Taiwan. This MOU demonstrates the capability and willingness of the international supply chain to step up to deliver high-quality, internationally competitive solutions, ensuring that Taiwan has fit-for-purpose vessels to install and maintain the growing fleet of wind turbines."

Lamprell is a provider of services to the international energy sector, with a strategic focus on offshore wind and oil & gas business units. Lamprell is recognized for constructing complex offshore and onshore process modules, jackets, platforms, and for fabricating and refurbishing jack-up rigs and liftboats. The company employs over 6,000 people across multiple facilities, primarily located in Hamriyah, UAE, covering approximately 750,000 m² with over 1.2 km of quayside.

Dong Fang Offshore, established in 2019, is a provider of offshore support vessels in the Asia-Pacific region. The company specializes in delivering high-quality marine construction, operations, and maintenance services for the offshore wind, energy, and telecommunications industries.