Fluxys and OQGN sign agreement to develop hydrogen transport network in Oman

OQ Gas Networks SAOG, the exclusive owner and operator of Oman’s natural gas transmission network, has signed a Term Sheet Cooperation Agreement with Belgian energy infrastructure group Fluxys to jointly develop hydrogen transportation infrastructure in Oman, according to the company's release.

Under the agreement, Fluxys intends to own and operate the hydrogen network as a minority shareholder alongside OQGN.

This agreement follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in September 2023 between the two organizations to collaborate strategically on hydrogen and CO₂ network developments in Oman.

Fluxys also acquired a 4.9% stake in OQGN as an anchor investor during OQGN's Initial Public Offering (IPO). The signing ceremony took place at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Muscat, attended by Eng.

Mansoor bin Ali Al Abdali, CEO of OQGN, and Mr. Pascal De Buck, Managing Director and CEO of Fluxys. The event was held under the patronage of H.E. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals.

Eng. Mansoor bin Ali Al Abdali stated, “We are very excited to work with Fluxys in jointly developing the hydrogen transportation network in Oman, and supporting Oman’s green hydrogen and decarbonisation initiatives. This cooperation is a clear signal of our commitment as the national energy infrastructure company in leading the development and deployment of green hydrogen infrastructure to support Oman’s energy transition goals and aspirations. Together with Fluxys, we will leverage our considerable joint experience and capabilities meeting Oman’s requirements for hydrogen transport infrastructure and realising the national agenda in a cost-effective manner.”

Mr. Pascal De Buck added, “We are delighted to partner with OQGN in developing a new hydrogen transportation network in Oman. As a shareholder of OQGN, this collaboration is a pivotal step in our strategy to accelerating the energy transition and creating new value chains. By harnessing our combined expertise, we aim to bring renewable hydrogen to Belgium and Europe, while also significantly contributing to Oman’s sustainable energy goals. Together, we are committed to creating a brighter, greener energy future.”

OQ Gas Networks SAOG (OQGN) is the exclusive owner and operator of Oman’s natural gas transmission network, holding a natural monopoly over critical gas transportation infrastructure in the country. OQGN has delivered 99.99% gas availability over the last 10 years and recorded no gas supply interruptions in 2024.

Fluxys, headquartered in Belgium, is an independent energy infrastructure group with over 1,300 employees. Fluxys operates 28,000 kilometers of pipeline and LNG terminals with a yearly regasification capacity of 485 TWh.