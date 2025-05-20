MAN L35/44DF CD GenSet successfully passes type approval test

MAN Energy Solutions has announced the successful completion of the Type Approval Test (TAT) for its dual-fuel MAN L35/44DF CD engine.

The testing, conducted from April 7 to 11 at STX Engine's headquarters in Changwon, South Korea, involved participation from six classification societies.

The L35/44DF CD engine, an upgraded version of the L35/44DF CR launched in 2015, is designed for auxiliary GenSet and electric propulsion applications operating at constant speeds of 720 and 750 rpm. It features an Adaptive Combustion Control (ACC) system that monitors combustion in real-time to optimize fuel injection conditions.

Alexander Knafl, Senior Vice President at MAN Energy Solutions, stated, “We have worked closely with STX over the past three years in developing the MAN 35/44DF CD. We anticipate it having broad appeal, especially among container vessels and LNG carriers. In addition to its strong output, other advantages of the MAN 35/44DF CD include its effective reduction of methane slip and its future-fuel readiness for methanol and other fuel types.”

Sephardim Koblenz, Vice President and Head of Licensing, Four-Stroke Marine & License at MAN Energy Solutions, added, “The 35/44DF CD is a future-proof concept with all the latest technology, including full connectivity and cyber security. The 35/44DF CD’s reliability, fuel efficiency, low methane-slip and cost optimisation are also crucial to the engine’s resumé. In developing this engine together with our partner, STX Engine, we furthermore had low cost and easy localisation as clear targets.”

The MAN 35/44DF CD engine is based on the proven MAN 35/44DF CR and MAN 32/44CR engines, which have accumulated millions of operational hours. It aims to reduce capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operating expenses (OPEX) for shipowners.

According to MAN Energy Solutions, the engine features minimal greenhouse gas emissions and can reduce methane slip by up to 85% compared to industry standards.

MAN Energy Solutions is a German company specializing in the development and manufacturing of large-bore diesel engines and turbomachinery for marine and stationary applications. The company focuses on providing sustainable energy solutions and is a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group.

STX Engine is a South Korean company engaged in the production of diesel engines and related components for marine and industrial applications.