Ultranav and Beyond the Sea collaborate to implement kite-powered propulsion on chemical tanker

Ultranav has announced a co-development agreement with Beyond the Sea to integrate kite-powered propulsion into commercial shipping operations. The collaboration involves outfitting an Ultranav chemical tanker with Beyond the Sea’s SeaKite® system, commencing with a 100 m² kite in 2025 and scaling up to a 400 m² version by 2027, according to the company's release.

Beyond the Sea specializes in developing kite systems that harness wind energy to supplement engine propulsion, thereby reducing ships’ energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

The SeaKite® system is designed to be fully automated and adaptable to various vessel types.

Cristian Widow of Ultranav stated, “This project is not just a test – it is a clear commitment to integrating breakthrough technologies into our fleet to anticipate the future of cargo shipping.”

Ultranav, founded in 1960 by Captain Albert von Appen in Chile, is a diversified shipping group with operations in 19 countries. The company manages a broad fleet, including chemical tankers, product tankers, crude oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, and gas carriers.

Beyond the Sea, established by sailor-engineer Yves Parlier, is a French company specializing in kite propulsion systems for maritime applications. The company developed SeaKite®, an automated kite traction system designed to reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in ships. The system is adaptable to various vessel types and can operate independently or alongside traditional propulsion methods.