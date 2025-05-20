  1. Home
2025 May 20   12:16

shipping

Akastor ASA cancels sale of Skandi Peregrino vessel due to charterer's non-consent

Akastor ASA announced the cancellation of the sale of the anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Skandi Peregrino by its wholly-owned subsidiary DDW Offshore AS.

The agreement, initially disclosed on March 4, 2025, was conditional on the charterer’s consent to novate the relevant contract on the vessel.

As the charterer did not provide consent, the sale agreement was terminated on May 16, 2025.  

The Skandi Peregrino, a 2010-built AHTS vessel of STX AH08 design, was set to be sold for $25 million, with approximately $10 million of the proceeds intended to repay a portion of DDW Offshore’s debt and the remaining $15 million planned for distribution as a dividend to Akastor shareholders.

The cancellation disrupts these plans, and no further details on alternative arrangements were provided in the announcement.  

Akastor ASA is a Norway-based oil-services investment company listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Established in 2014 following a demerger from Aker Solutions, Akastor manages a portfolio of industrial holdings and investments, focusing on active ownership and long-term value creation. Akastor’s headquarters are in Fornebu, Norway, with a team of 11 employees.

DDW Offshore AS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Akastor ASA, specializes in owning and operating anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels. Its fleet consists of three modern vessels: Skandi Atlantic (2012-built), Skandi Emerald (2011-built), and Skandi Peregrino (2010-built). These vessels are designed for anchor-handling, towing, and supply services at offshore oil and gas fields worldwide, capable of operating in various water depths and environmental conditions.

Topics:

vessel acquisition

time-charter agreement

