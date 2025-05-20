Fincantieri signs MoU with Graal Tech for development and commercialization of autonomous underwater solutions

On May 19, 2025, Fincantieri, through its subsidiary IDS - Ingegneria dei Sistemi S.p.A. (IDS), announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Graal Tech S.r.l. (Graal Tech), a company specializing in the design and construction of underwater mechatronic systems, according to the company's release.

The agreement, signed by Matteo Marchiori, CEO of IDS, and Andrea Caffaz, CEO of Graal Tech, initiates a commercial collaboration focusing on strategic objectives in civil, military, and dual-use fields.

The MoU outlines exclusive technological co-development activities for medium and small-sized unmanned underwater vehicles, including their control systems, dynamic models, simulation platforms, payloads, and dedicated monitoring, measurement, and intervention equipment.

Additionally, the agreement provides for the establishment of a testing and pilot training center for unmanned underwater vehicles. This center aims to serve as a reference point in Italy, offering services for system testing, technological qualification, and specialized training activities.

Fincantieri presented its long-term strategic vision for the underwater segment during the DEEPDIVE - Analyst and Investor Underwater Day in Milan. The segment accounted for approximately 4% of Group revenue in 2024 and is projected to double to 8% by 2027, with expected revenue of around €820 million and an estimated EBITDA of €152 million, reflecting an EBITDA margin approaching 19%. Forecasts for 2025 and 2026 project revenues of approximately €660 million and €720 million, with EBITDA margins of 17.4% and 18.0%, respectively.

The underwater domain is identified as a strategic area for security, energy, environmental monitoring, and underwater communications.

Fincantieri has established the Underwater Technology Hub to coordinate civil, military, and dual-use system activities, aiming to integrate complex capabilities and high-tech industrial assets. The underwater segment consolidates the Group’s capabilities in submarine design and construction, WASS Submarine Systems' technologies in effectors and acoustic sensors, IDS's expertise in unmanned, radar, and advanced communication systems, and Remazel Engineering’s know-how in topside systems for autonomous vehicle deployment and recovery.

The global underwater sector market is estimated at approximately €50 billion annually, with Fincantieri's accessible component around €22 billion per year.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and General Manager of Fincantieri, stated: "The consolidation of cross-sector demand in defense, dual-use, and civilian applications is making underwater technology a strategic priority for governments and industries. Fincantieri is thus ready to turn its competitive advantage into industrial leadership, capitalizing on the Group’s long-standing experience, clear vision, and integrated operating model. Our unique positioning as a full-line player enables us to generate scale, cross-segment synergies, and the optimization of our industrial footprint. We’re already shaping a portfolio aligned with the operational needs of both the national system and our international partners. Our course is set: strengthen critical capabilities, lead the sector’s evolution, and contribute – responsibly and ambitiously – to building the underwater ecosystem of the future."

The MoU with Graal Tech expands Fincantieri's collaboration network with Italian SMEs, reinforcing its role as a system integrator and developer of proprietary technologies.

Fincantieri S.p.A., an Italian shipbuilding company headquartered in Trieste, is one of the world's largest shipbuilders, specializing in the design and construction of complex naval vessels, including submarines, cruise ships, and offshore platforms.

IDS - Ingegneria dei Sistemi S.p.A., a subsidiary of Fincantieri, specializes in the development of high-tech products and services, particularly in the fields of unmanned systems, radar, and advanced communication systems.

Graal Tech S.r.l., based in Genoa, Italy, is a company specializing in the design and construction of underwater mechatronic systems, including autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).