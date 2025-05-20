DP World announces $2.5 bln global logistics infrastructure investment for 2025

DP World has announced a $2.5 billion investment to expand its global logistics network in 2025, initiating major infrastructure projects across India, Africa, South America, and Europe.

The investment encompasses four significant developments across four continents, enhancing DP World's end-to-end capabilities and expanding capacity within its global port network.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and Group CEO of DP World, stated: “Global trade is

evolving fast, and we are investing boldly to shape its future. Despite short-term uncertainty, this $2.5 billion commitment reflects our confidence in long-term trade growth and our determination to build the infrastructure needed to keep the world connected.”

-India: Construction is underway on a new $510 million terminal at Tuna Tekra in Gujarat, featuring a 1.1 km berth and an annual capacity of 2.19 million TEU. The terminal aims to connect India's hinterland to global markets through a network of roads and railways.

-Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC): Development of a new deep-sea port at Banana is progressing. The facility will have a capacity of 450,000 TEU per year and is expected to attract more direct calls from larger vessels from Asia and Europe, thereby reducing trade costs and time.

-Senegal: Work has commenced on the 1.2 million TEU per year Ndayane Port, with an initial investment of $830 million. This project is strategically significant for supporting Senegal's long-term development.

-Ecuador: At the Port of Posorja, DP World has initiated a $140 million berth expansion, extending the dock to 700 meters. This will enable the accommodation of two post-Panamax vessels simultaneously.

-United Kingdom: At the London Gateway logistics hub, DP World is investing $1 billion to construct two new shipping berths and a second rail terminal. This expansion is projected to create 400 new jobs and supports the UK's role as a trade gateway.

Bin Sulayem added: “Our integrated model gives us visibility and control across the entire supply chain, helping our partners reduce risks and costs. No one else can offer this breadth of capabilities, and we are proud to deliver long-term value to the customers and communities we serve.”

DP World, a Dubai-based global logistics company specializing in cargo logistics, port terminal operations, maritime services, and free trade zones. DP World operates a network of over 150 operations in more than 50 countries across six continents.

Deendayal Port Authority is a government-owned port authority in India responsible for managing and operating the Deendayal Port (formerly Kandla Port) in Gujarat. It is one of the major ports on the west coast of India.

National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) is India's sovereign wealth fund established to provide long-term capital for infrastructure projects. NIIF partners with both domestic and international investors to facilitate infrastructure development in India.

Mota-Engil is a Portuguese multinational company engaged in civil construction, public works, port operations, waste management, and logistics. Mota-Engil operates in Europe, Africa, and Latin America.

DP World British International Investment (BII) is the UK's development finance institution, formerly known as CDC Group. BII invests in private sector projects in emerging markets to support economic growth and development.