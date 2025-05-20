  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. MSC Cruises orders two additional World Class ships from Chantiers de l’Atlantique

2025 May 20   13:25

shipbuilding

MSC Cruises orders two additional World Class ships from Chantiers de l’Atlantique

MSC Cruises has signed an agreement with French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique for the construction of two additional World Class ships, designated as World Class 5 and 6, according to the company's release.

These vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2029 and 2030, respectively. The orders are contingent upon access to financing, as per industry practice.  

The new ships will join the existing World Class fleet, which includes MSC World Europa (launched in November 2022) and MSC World America (entered service in April 2025), as well as MSC World Asia and MSC World Atlantic, currently under construction and slated for delivery in 2026 and 2027, respectively.  

All World Class ships are equipped with dual-fuel engines capable of operating on liquefied natural gas (LNG).

As bio and synthetic fuels become available at scale, emissions from MSC Cruises’ World Class vessels are expected to be further reduced.

LNG is considered a key component in the development of low-carbon solutions for shipping, as emerging technologies such as fuel cells can operate with LNG until zero-emission bio and synthetic LNG become widely available.  

MSC Cruises, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is the world's third-largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe. The company operates a fleet of 23 modern ships, offering cruises across five continents and visiting over 300 destinations in more than 100 countries. 

Based in Saint-Nazaire, France, Chantiers de l’Atlantique is a leading shipbuilding company specializing in the design, integration, testing, and delivery of cruise ships, naval vessels, and offshore structures.

Topics:

shipbuilding

alternative fuels

MSC

cruises

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:15

ABS grants approval to Samsung Heavy Industries' new deepwater LNG floating facility design

14:44

EU and UK expand sanctions to curtail Russia's maritime oil exports and energy financing

14:41

Port Houston reports 20% rise in April container throughput

14:13

MAN to deliver 82,440 kW methanol engine for 24,000 TEU container ships

13:02

DP World announces $2.5 bln global logistics infrastructure investment for 2025

12:32

Fincantieri signs MoU with Graal Tech for development and commercialization of autonomous underwater solutions

12:16

Akastor ASA cancels sale of Skandi Peregrino vessel due to charterer’s non-consent

11:42

Ultranav and Beyond the Sea collaborate to implement kite-powered propulsion on chemical tanker

11:34

MAN L35/44DF CD GenSet successfully passes type approval test

2025 May 19

18:00

Fluxys and OQGN sign agreement to develop hydrogen transport network in Oman

17:40

Lamprell and Dong Fang Offshore sign MOU for new wind turbine installation vessel

17:18

Sanmar Shipyards reports progress on ElectRA Series electric tugboats

16:32

Boskalis completes pipeline trench dredging for Porthos CO2 transport and storage project

15:54

Star of the Seas begins sea trials from Meyer Turku Shipyard Turku, Finland

15:24

KOTUG Canada introduces methanol-fueled escort tugs for Trans Mountain Project

14:42

Port of Antwerp-Bruges launches Europe's first fully electric tugboat

14:13

Trafigura and HD Hyundai Mipo finalize agreement on ammonia-powered vessels

13:42

India expands global port operations with focus on Iran and Africa

13:12

Five shipyards unite to promote clean technologies in maritime sector

12:47

AD Ports Group’s Noatum Logistics launches first robot-assisted cold chain facility in Lisbon

12:29

Lamprell signs MOU with Dong Fang Offshore for a newbuild wind turbine installation and maintenance vessel

11:03

Oman LNG and Vitol announced the signing of a Term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA)

10:42

Arctia to supply buoy products to the Riigilaevastik

09:47

Pierroberto Folgiero named as CEO, Fincantieri

07:58

EU maritime ministers sign Szczecin Declaration at 11th International Maritime Congress

2025 May 18

15:18

GRIP 2 declared to ship fire at Vlothavenweg

14:31

ADNOC deepens energy partnerships with US companies

12:05

UK Dredging celebrates the naming of latest vessel to join its fleet – the UKD Seadragon

10:38

ClassNK Academy starts offering the 2025 edition of e-learning courses

09:57

Vitol brings bunkering by barge to the WAF market

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news