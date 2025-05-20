MSC Cruises orders two additional World Class ships from Chantiers de l’Atlantique

MSC Cruises has signed an agreement with French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique for the construction of two additional World Class ships, designated as World Class 5 and 6, according to the company's release.

These vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2029 and 2030, respectively. The orders are contingent upon access to financing, as per industry practice.

The new ships will join the existing World Class fleet, which includes MSC World Europa (launched in November 2022) and MSC World America (entered service in April 2025), as well as MSC World Asia and MSC World Atlantic, currently under construction and slated for delivery in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

All World Class ships are equipped with dual-fuel engines capable of operating on liquefied natural gas (LNG).

As bio and synthetic fuels become available at scale, emissions from MSC Cruises’ World Class vessels are expected to be further reduced.

LNG is considered a key component in the development of low-carbon solutions for shipping, as emerging technologies such as fuel cells can operate with LNG until zero-emission bio and synthetic LNG become widely available.

MSC Cruises, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is the world's third-largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe. The company operates a fleet of 23 modern ships, offering cruises across five continents and visiting over 300 destinations in more than 100 countries.

Based in Saint-Nazaire, France, Chantiers de l’Atlantique is a leading shipbuilding company specializing in the design, integration, testing, and delivery of cruise ships, naval vessels, and offshore structures.