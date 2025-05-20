MAN to deliver 82,440 kW methanol engine for 24,000 TEU container ships

  1. Home
2025 May 20   14:13

MAN Energy Solutions has announced plans to deliver the world's most powerful two-stroke methanol engine in June 2025. The engine, designated MAN B&W 12G95ME-C10.5-LGIM (Liquid Gas Injection Methanol), is rated at 82,440 kW at 80 rpm and is currently under construction by Chinese licensee CSSC-MES Diesel Co., Ltd. (CMD), according to the company's release. 

This engine is the first of twelve intended for a series of 24,000 TEU container vessels. Seven of these vessels are being built at Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (NACKS) for Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (OOCL), and five at Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (DACKS) for COSCO Shipping Lines Co., Ltd.

Each engine will incorporate MAN Energy Solutions’ proprietary EGRTC (Exhaust Gas Recirculation Turbocharger Cut-out) emissions system, representing the largest two-string EGR system on a two-stroke engine to date.  

Bjarne Foldager, Head of Two-Stroke Business at MAN Energy Solutions, stated: “At MAN Energy Solutions, our vision of 'Moving Big Things to Zero' motivates everything we do in developing the engine technology to operate on those fuels vying for prominence in the future market. This latest, remarkable milestone – the world’s most powerful methanol engine – is just the latest fulfilment of that. By harnessing the potential of methanol, we are bringing the maritime industry closer to zero-emission solutions and we fully expect methanol to figure prominently as a future-fuel across all segments. Our thanks go to CMD, OOCL and COSCO Shipping, valued partners with whom we continue to share so many highlights.”  

Christian Ludwig, Head of Two-Stroke Sales and Promotion at MAN Energy Solutions, added: “As we move towards a multi-fuel future, interest in methanol has grown steadily. To date, between newbuild engines and retrofits, we have won over 230 ME-LGIM references that have accumulated over 600,000 hours running on methanol alone. With ME-LGIM technology reaching 10 years in the market, it represents mature, proven technology and reflects MAN Energy Solutions’ ability to develop attractive technology to enable shipping’s carbon transition. Furthermore, while methanol produced from renewable sources is an attractive marine-fuel option due to its low carbon-intensity, an engine using green methanol can even provide carbon-neutral propulsion – adding to the benefits the ME-LGIM brings to the table.”  

The MAN B&W ME-LGIM engine is a dual-fuel engine developed for operation on methanol as well as conventional fuel. Based on the company's ME-series, which has approximately 8,500 engines in service, it operates according to the Diesel principle. When running on green methanol, the engine offers carbon-neutral propulsion for large merchant-marine vessels. Methanol carriers have already operated at sea for many years using this engine, demonstrating its reliability and high fuel efficiency. 

MAN Energy Solutions is a German manufacturer specializing in large diesel engines and turbomachinery for maritime and stationary applications. Headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, the company employs around 15,000 people and is a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group. 

CSSC-MES Diesel Co., Ltd. (CMD) is a joint venture between China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding (MES), focusing on the production of marine diesel engines in China. 

