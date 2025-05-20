ClassNK introduces new features to GHG emissions management tool 'ClassNK ZETA'

ClassNK has announced the release of new functionalities for its GHG emissions management tool, "ClassNK ZETA," focusing on FuelEU Maritime and the EU Emissions Trading System (EU-ETS).

ClassNK ZETA, utilized by over 5,500 ships, now includes a FuelEU Maritime pool optimization feature. This function recommends optimized combinations of banking, borrowing, and pooling based on each ship's compliance surplus or deficit, aiming to optimize compliance costs.

In addition, the tool now allows users to send EU Allowance (EUA) purchase inquiries directly to companies supporting EUA acquisitions, specifically ITOCHU Corporation and MITSUI & CO., LTD., facilitating efficient procurement for EU-ETS obligations.

ClassNK ZETA has also been upgraded into an open platform with enhanced third-party integrations.

As a first step, "NAPA Fleet Intelligence," provided by NAPA, is now accessible within ClassNK ZETA, enabling users to utilize NAPA's services directly using data from the tool.

These new features will be presented at Bariship, scheduled from 22 to 24 May.

ClassNK is a non-profit classification society headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. ClassNK provides services such as ship classification, statutory certification, and technical consulting, supporting the industry's transition to sustainable practices.