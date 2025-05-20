Port Houston reports 20% rise in April container throughput

In April 2025, Port Houston processed 387,478 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) across its public terminals, marking a 20% increase compared to April 2024 and setting a new record for April container volumes, according to the company's release.

This follows a record-setting March, with year-to-date volumes reaching 1,456,173 TEUs through April, up 4% from the previous year.

Loaded containerized imports rose by 21%, and loaded exports increased by 16% compared to April 2024, bringing total loaded volumes to 316,543 TEUs—a 19% year-over-year increase.

Although comprising a smaller segment of total volumes, imports of refrigerated cargo (reefers) surged by 46% in April, aligning with the peak season for citrus and other fruits.

At the port's multipurpose terminals, steel imports increased by 40% for the month and are up 17% year-to-date. General cargo volumes have climbed 18% year-to-date.

Collectively, total tonnage across all of Port Houston’s public facilities has risen by 3% this year, reaching 18,087,097 tons through the end of April.

Port Houston is the governing body managing the public terminals of the Port of Houston, a 50-mile-long complex of diversified public and private facilities located in Houston, Texas. Established over a century ago, Port Houston oversees eight public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including two of the most efficient container terminals in the United States.