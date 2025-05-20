  1. Home
2025 May 20   15:15

shipbuilding

ABS grants approval to Samsung Heavy Industries' new deepwater LNG floating facility design

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) issued an Approval in Principle (AIP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its design of a multi-purpose liquefied natural gas (LNG) floating facility for deepwater applications, named MLF-O, according to ABS's release.

The MLF-O is optimized for production in deepwater areas with wave heights of nine meters. SHI states that the design offers faster delivery and cost-effective efficiency compared to onshore plants. The facility minimizes internal shock from sloshing by configuring the cargo hold in two rows. By standardizing the LNG cargo hold and hull, SHI indicates that capacity can increase from 180,000 to 220,000 cubic meters.

This is SHI's second standard FLNG model, following the MLF-N developed in 2023 for coastal areas with average wave heights of two meters or less. Both models are intended for overseas gas field development projects.  

Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, stated, "As the global leader in supporting floating energy production facilities, ABS is dedicated to advancing the safety and reliability of these assets. We recognize that working together with forward-thinking and safety-driven partners like SHI is important when addressing new technologies and designs for the rapidly evolving offshore gas terminal market."  

Hae-Ki Jang, Vice President and Head of Technology Development at SHI, commented, "MLF-O is an innovative solution that minimizes operating costs and innovatively reduces delivery times to meet the needs of our customers." 

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. is a South Korean shipbuilding company and one of the largest shipbuilders globally. Established in 1974, SHI specializes in the construction of LNG carriers, drillships, FPSOs, and other specialized vessels.

The American Bureau of Shipping is a U.S.-based classification society, founded in 1862. ABS provides classification and certification services for marine and offshore assets, ensuring compliance with safety and environmental standards.

