TotalEnergies signs 20-year agreement to procure 2 Mtpa of LNG from Canada's Ksi Lisims Project

2025 May 20   15:54

LNG

TotalEnergies has entered into a Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Ksi Lisims LNG for the procurement of 2 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) over a 20-year period from a forthcoming liquefaction facility in Western Canada, according to the company's release.

This agreement is contingent upon the project's final investment decision (FID).  Concurrently, TotalEnergies has acquired a 5% equity interest in Western LNG, the developer and prospective operator of the Ksi Lisims LNG project.

This acquisition includes an option for TotalEnergies to increase its stake in Western LNG and/or obtain a direct interest in the liquefaction plant up to approximately 10% upon the project's FID.  

The Ksi Lisims LNG project is designed to have a production capacity of 12 Mtpa and is situated on the Pacific coast of British Columbia, Canada, providing strategic access to Asian LNG markets. The facility is planned to be fully electrified and powered by hydroelectricity, aiming to be among the lowest CO₂-emitting LNG projects globally.  

Stéphane Michel, President of Gas, Renewables & Power at TotalEnergies, stated: "This purchase of LNG from the future Ksi Lisims LNG plant will allow us to diversify our LNG portfolio in North America and benefit from competitive LNG supply in Western Canada to better serve our Asian customers, with whom we are developing a significant portfolio of long-term supply contracts. As part of our integrated strategy, we are also pleased to partner with Western LNG to support the development of this very low CO₂ emission liquefaction plant project."  

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company involved in the production and marketing of various energy sources, including oil, biofuels, natural gas, biogas, low-carbon hydrogen, renewables, and electricity. With over 100,000 employees operating in approximately 120 countries, the company focuses on providing reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy. TotalEnergies is the world's third-largest LNG player, with a global portfolio of 40 Mtpa in 2024, and aims to increase the share of natural gas in its sales mix to nearly 50% by 2030.

Western LNG is an energy company specializing in the development of innovative and responsible LNG projects in collaboration with Indigenous communities and local stakeholders. The company is co-developing the Ksi Lisims LNG project in British Columbia, Canada, alongside the Nisga’a Nation and Rockies LNG.

Ksi Lisims LNG is a proposed net-zero liquefied natural gas export facility located on Nisga’a Nation treaty land in northwest British Columbia, Canada. The project is a collaboration between the Nisga’a Nation, Rockies LNG, and Western LNG.

