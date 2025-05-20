Port of Los Angeles sees 9.4% cargo volume increase in April

The Port of Los Angeles reported handling 842,806 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in April, representing a 9.4% increase compared to April 2024, according to the company's release.

Total cargo throughput for the first four months of 2025 reached 3,346,853 TEUs, a 6.2% increase year-over-year.

Gene Seroka, Executive Director of the Port of Los Angeles, addressed over 90 journalists during a media briefing, noting, “We’ve had nearly two years of robust volume, including 10 straight months of year-over-year growth. A strong economy and high consumer confidence propelled that growth early on, while more recently it’s been the push by importers to bring cargo in ahead of today’s tariffs.”

Seroka added, “Moving forward – at least for the short term – we will see a softening of global trade during this period of elevated tariffs and uncertainty. As cargo eases, the Port of Los Angeles will use its strong financial base to invest in infrastructure, technology and workforce development. We’re focused on $230 million in capital projects in the upcoming fiscal year so that we’re ready to go when volume comes back strong.”

April 2025 loaded imports totaled 439,230 TEUs, a 5% increase from the previous year, while loaded exports declined 3% to 128,394 TEUs. Empty container units processed increased by 25% to 275,183 TEUs.

The Port of Los Angeles is the busiest container port in the United States and a critical hub for international trade. Located in San Pedro Bay, Southern California, it has maintained its position as the top U.S. container port for 25 consecutive years. In 2024, the port handled over 10 million container units and generated $333 billion in trade.