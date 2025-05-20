Lloyd’s Register validates Anemoi Rotor Sails' performance on TR Lady Kamsarmax

Anemoi Marine Technologies has announced that Lloyd’s Register Advisory has independently verified the performance of its Rotor Sail system installed on the Kamsarmax bulk carrier TR Lady.

The verification follows a year-long, multi-voyage testing period. In a Statement of Fact, Lloyd’s Register confirmed the methodology used by Anemoi to calculate fuel and emissions savings from the three 24-meter-high Rotor Sails installed on TR Lady, a vessel owned by funds managed by Tufton Investment Management Ltd and chartered by Cargill, according to the company's release.

The data collected from eight consecutive laden and ballast legs indicated average net savings of 1.9 tonnes of fuel and 7.0 tonnes of CO₂ per day, equating to a 9.1% reduction in propulsion fuel consumption and emissions.

Dr. Dogan Uzun, Ship Performance Consultant at Lloyd’s Register Advisory, stated: “We have independently verified Anemoi’s methodology to calculate thrust power and predict fuel consumption, confirming its accuracy when ship-specific coefficients are correctly applied and kept up to date.”

Clare Urmston, CEO of Anemoi Marine Technologies, commented: “This independent verification is a crucial step in building trust across the industry. Lloyd’s Register Advisory’s rigorous and transparent approach gives shipowners and operators the confidence that our technology delivers measured fuel savings and emissions reductions in line with expectations.”

Chris Hughes, Decarbonisation Specialist at Cargill, added: “Building up an accurate understanding of the real-world, on-ship performance of technologies is a key piece in the wind assist propulsion puzzle. By combining the data from more than 167 rotor on/off tests conducted by the TR Lady, together with the independent verification from LR, Anemoi installed confidence in the accuracy of their analysis.”

TR Lady, an 82,000 DWT Kamsarmax, was retrofitted in June 2023 with three Anemoi Rotor Sails, each measuring 5 meters in diameter and 24 meters in height. Anemoi has also commenced testing on installations featuring its larger 35-meter-high Rotor Sails, which are expected to deliver higher performance results.

Anemoi Marine Technologies is a UK-based provider of Rotor Sail wind propulsion systems for the global shipping industry. The company's patented technology harnesses wind power to reduce vessel fuel consumption and emissions, including CO₂, SOₓ, and NOₓ. Anemoi's Rotor

Tufton Investment Management Ltd is an investment management firm specializing in the maritime sector.

Lloyd’s Register is a global professional services company specializing in engineering and technology for the maritime industry. The organization provides classification, compliance, and consultancy services to ensure the safety and performance of ships and offshore structures.