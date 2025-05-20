United European Car Carriers reports over 107,000-tonne CO₂ cut via BioLNG fueling

United European Car Carriers (UECC) announced a reduction of more than 107,000 tonnes in well-to-wake CO₂ emissions for the year 2024.

This achievement is primarily attributed to the increased use of liquefied biomethane (LBM) on its LNG-fueled vessels, under the company's 'Sail for Change' initiative, which is supported by major European vehicle manufacturers.

This marks a 70% increase compared to the 63,000-tonne reduction reported in 2023. UECC aims to further reduce emissions by approximately 50% in 2025, targeting a total annual reduction of nearly 155,000 tonnes.

The company's long-term goal is a 187,000-tonne reduction by 2030. "We continue to make major strides towards realising our sustainability ambitions, supported by pioneering investments in green fuels and sustainable technologies, as well as energy efficiency measures in operations," stated UECC CEO Glenn Edvardsen.

UECC's fleet, comprising 16 owned and chartered/operated pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs), saw alternative fuels account for approximately 42% of total fuel consumption in 2024, up from 34% in 2023.

The company has revised its target to 58% alternative fuel usage by 2030, emphasizing the significant impact of bioLNG in emissions reduction.

Senior Manager of Business Planning & Sustainability, Masanori Nagashima, highlighted bioLNG's role in achieving a 45% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030 compared to 2014 levels, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2040. The fuel is currently being bunkered on UECC's dual and multi-fuel LNG PCTCs, three of which have battery hybrid capabilities.

UECC has secured a supply agreement with Dutch provider Titan Clean Fuels for a minimum of 12,000 tonnes of ISCC-EU certified mass-balanced LBM in 2025. This aligns with the company's strategy to meet and exceed regulatory requirements, including the FuelEU Maritime regulation and the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS).

Nagashima noted that the fleet's carbon intensity is projected to reach 57 gCO₂e/MJ in 2025, significantly below the current FuelEU threshold of 89.3 gCO₂e/MJ.

This positions UECC to monetize its compliance surplus through FuelEU's pooling mechanism, offering commercial opportunities to offset regulatory costs for customers.

United European Car Carriers (UECC) is a leading provider of sustainable short sea RoRo (Roll-on/Roll-off) transportation services in Europe. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, the company operates a fleet of Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) across a pan-European network.

Titan Clean Fuels is a Dutch-based independent supplier specializing in low-emission, zero-emission, and net-zero fuels, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied biomethane (LBM), and future hydrogen-derived e-methane, for the shipping sector.