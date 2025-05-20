  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. United European Car Carriers reports over 107,000-tonne CO₂ cut via BioLNG fueling

2025 May 20   17:24

alternative fuels

United European Car Carriers reports over 107,000-tonne CO₂ cut via BioLNG fueling

United European Car Carriers (UECC) announced a reduction of more than 107,000 tonnes in well-to-wake CO₂ emissions for the year 2024.

This achievement is primarily attributed to the increased use of liquefied biomethane (LBM) on its LNG-fueled vessels, under the company's 'Sail for Change' initiative, which is supported by major European vehicle manufacturers.  

This marks a 70% increase compared to the 63,000-tonne reduction reported in 2023. UECC aims to further reduce emissions by approximately 50% in 2025, targeting a total annual reduction of nearly 155,000 tonnes.

The company's long-term goal is a 187,000-tonne reduction by 2030.  "We continue to make major strides towards realising our sustainability ambitions, supported by pioneering investments in green fuels and sustainable technologies, as well as energy efficiency measures in operations," stated UECC CEO Glenn Edvardsen.  

UECC's fleet, comprising 16 owned and chartered/operated pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs), saw alternative fuels account for approximately 42% of total fuel consumption in 2024, up from 34% in 2023.

The company has revised its target to 58% alternative fuel usage by 2030, emphasizing the significant impact of bioLNG in emissions reduction.  

Senior Manager of Business Planning & Sustainability, Masanori Nagashima, highlighted bioLNG's role in achieving a 45% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030 compared to 2014 levels, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2040. The fuel is currently being bunkered on UECC's dual and multi-fuel LNG PCTCs, three of which have battery hybrid capabilities.  

UECC has secured a supply agreement with Dutch provider Titan Clean Fuels for a minimum of 12,000 tonnes of ISCC-EU certified mass-balanced LBM in 2025. This aligns with the company's strategy to meet and exceed regulatory requirements, including the FuelEU Maritime regulation and the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS).  

Nagashima noted that the fleet's carbon intensity is projected to reach 57 gCO₂e/MJ in 2025, significantly below the current FuelEU threshold of 89.3 gCO₂e/MJ.

This positions UECC to monetize its compliance surplus through FuelEU's pooling mechanism, offering commercial opportunities to offset regulatory costs for customers.  

United European Car Carriers (UECC) is a leading provider of sustainable short sea RoRo (Roll-on/Roll-off) transportation services in Europe. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, the company operates a fleet of Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) across a pan-European network.

Titan Clean Fuels is a Dutch-based independent supplier specializing in low-emission, zero-emission, and net-zero fuels, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied biomethane (LBM), and future hydrogen-derived e-methane, for the shipping sector.

Topics:

biofuel

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

ClassNK introduces new features to GHG emissions management tool 'ClassNK ZETA'

16:59

Lloyd’s Register validates Anemoi Rotor Sails' performance on TR Lady Kamsarmax

16:23

Port of Los Angeles sees 9.4% cargo volume increase in April

15:54

TotalEnergies signs 20-year agreement to procure 2 Mtpa of LNG from Canada's Ksi Lisims Project

15:15

ABS grants approval to Samsung Heavy Industries' new deepwater LNG floating facility design

14:44

EU and UK expand sanctions to curtail Russia's maritime oil exports and energy financing

14:41

Port Houston reports 20% rise in April container throughput

14:13

MAN to deliver 82,440 kW methanol engine for 24,000 TEU container ships

13:25

MSC Cruises orders two additional World Class ships from Chantiers de l’Atlantique

13:02

DP World announces $2.5 bln global logistics infrastructure investment for 2025

12:32

Fincantieri signs MoU with Graal Tech for development and commercialization of autonomous underwater solutions

12:16

Akastor ASA cancels sale of Skandi Peregrino vessel due to charterer’s non-consent

11:42

Ultranav and Beyond the Sea collaborate to implement kite-powered propulsion on chemical tanker

11:34

MAN L35/44DF CD GenSet successfully passes type approval test

2025 May 19

18:00

Fluxys and OQGN sign agreement to develop hydrogen transport network in Oman

17:40

Lamprell and Dong Fang Offshore sign MOU for new wind turbine installation vessel

17:18

Sanmar Shipyards reports progress on ElectRA Series electric tugboats

16:32

Boskalis completes pipeline trench dredging for Porthos CO2 transport and storage project

15:54

Star of the Seas begins sea trials from Meyer Turku Shipyard Turku, Finland

15:24

KOTUG Canada introduces methanol-fueled escort tugs for Trans Mountain Project

14:42

Port of Antwerp-Bruges launches Europe's first fully electric tugboat

14:13

Trafigura and HD Hyundai Mipo finalize agreement on ammonia-powered vessels

13:42

India expands global port operations with focus on Iran and Africa

13:12

Five shipyards unite to promote clean technologies in maritime sector

12:47

AD Ports Group’s Noatum Logistics launches first robot-assisted cold chain facility in Lisbon

12:29

Lamprell signs MOU with Dong Fang Offshore for a newbuild wind turbine installation and maintenance vessel

11:03

Oman LNG and Vitol announced the signing of a Term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA)

10:42

Arctia to supply buoy products to the Riigilaevastik

09:47

Pierroberto Folgiero named as CEO, Fincantieri

07:58

EU maritime ministers sign Szczecin Declaration at 11th International Maritime Congress

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news