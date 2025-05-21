Kongsberg Maritime launches electric towing winch for tugboats

Kongsberg Maritime announced the introduction of a new electric towing winch, enhancing its product portfolio to better serve the tugboat sector, according to the company's release.

The winch is powered by a frequency converter-driven electric motor, offering improved operational efficiency and a reduced environmental footprint compared to traditional hydraulic systems.

A significant advantage of the new electric towing winch is the reduction of hydraulic systems on board, minimizing risks associated with oil on deck.

This development aligns with the maritime industry's ongoing shift toward more sustainable operations.

The winch is engineered for high efficiency and low power consumption, making it suitable for modern tug operations.

Designed for harbour tug applications, the winch offers a pulling force of up to 35 tons and brake holding loads tailored to selected towing ropes.

It features frequency converter technology for stepless speed control during rope handling and is available in multiple drum configurations, including single, double, and split drum options.

The robust design incorporates an electric motor, induction-hardened gears, and high-quality bearings, ensuring a durable drive line capable of withstanding harsh marine environments.

Additional features include a mechanical spooling device for wire winch applications and a quick-release function under three seconds, compliant with IACS rules.

Kimmo Haula, Vice President Merchant, Handling Systems at Kongsberg Maritime, stated: “We know that tug operators need to have round-the-clock availability for towing operations, so with our global support network and product centre expertise we can ensure that when our customers need support, they get it... The control system for the new winch will also enable future upgrades on remote service and connectivity to Kongsberg ecosystem. With its launch, tug operators can look forward to enhanced performance, reduced environmental impact, and lower operational costs.”

The winch is equipped with a user-friendly interface, offering local control stands and bridge main controls that display key operational data such as rope line tension, length, speed, and system alarms.

Kongsberg Maritime combines winch controls with its Aquapilot thruster control system lever, enhancing operational safety and user-friendliness. This ergonomic design allows captains to manage winch and thruster operations simultaneously, improving situational awareness and control.

Kongsberg Maritime is a division of Kongsberg Gruppen, a Norwegian technology corporation. The company specializes in providing advanced maritime automation, control systems, and equipment for various sectors, including offshore, merchant, and naval industries. Its product portfolio encompasses dynamic positioning systems, navigation, automation, and propulsion solutions, as well as deck machinery like winches and handling systems.