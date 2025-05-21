Höegh Autoliners' fifth Aurora-class vessel, Höegh Sunrise, begins commercial operations

Höegh Autoliners has announced the departure of its fifth Aurora-Class vessel, Höegh Sunrise, from China Merchants Heavy Industry’s shipyard.

The vessel is en route to Shanghai for bunkering before commencing its commercial operations.

The Aurora-Class vessels are designed to transport various types of rolling cargo, including cars, machinery, and high & heavy equipment, with a capacity of 9,100 Car Equivalent Units (CEU).

These ships are equipped with shore power connectivity, allowing them to turn off auxiliary engines and conduct cargo operations with zero emissions while at port.

The Aurora-Class is part of Höegh Autoliners' initiative to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040. The company anticipates that all twelve Aurora-Class vessels will be delivered and operational by the first half of 2027.

Following its stop in Shanghai, Höegh Sunrise is scheduled to proceed to Japan before heading fully loaded towards Europe.

Höegh Autoliners is a Norwegian shipping company specializing in the transportation of cars, trucks, and other rolling cargo. Established in 1970 as a joint venture, the company became fully owned by Leif Höegh & Co in 2000. Höegh Autoliners operates a global network of Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessels.

China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) is a subsidiary of China Merchants Industry Holdings, engaged in shipbuilding and marine engineering.