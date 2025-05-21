National strike disrupts operations at Port of Antwerp-Bruges

On May 20, 2025, a national strike in Belgium led to operational disruptions at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, according to the company's release.

Key lock infrastructures were affected: Kallo Lock and Boudewijn Lock were unavailable due to strike actions, while Berendrecht Lock was out of service for planned maintenance. Zandvliet Lock and Kieldrecht Lock remained operational for vessels up to 180 meters in length, and Van Cauwelaert Lock was available for inland navigation.

As of 09:15 local time, the port reported 14 seagoing vessels waiting to enter and 11 delayed in departure. Towage services operated at approximately 70% capacity, and pilotage services experienced disruptions. Tidal terminals continued operations without disruption.

In Zeebrugge, operations were largely unaffected, with only one seagoing vessel delayed. However, the inland navigation lock towards the Bruges ring canal remained non-operational until 06:00 on May 21.

By 08:30 on May 21, the Port of Antwerp-Bruges reported that all disruptions and delays had been resolved, and normal operations resumed.

Port of Antwerp-Bruges, formed from the 2022 merger of the ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge, is one of Europe's largest seaports, handling a diverse range of cargo and serving as a critical hub for international trade.