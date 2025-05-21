ClassNK releases Version 3.0 of Alternative Fuels Insight report

Tokyo-based classification society ClassNK released Version 3.0 of its "ClassNK Alternative Fuels Insight" report. This edition provides updated cost simulations that reflect the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) mid-term greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction measures approved during the 83rd session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 83) in April 2025.

The report outlines characteristics and trends of various alternative fuels, including factors such as fuel availability and cost projections. It offers simulations for cost optimization across different fuel types and comprehensive total cost comparisons.

ClassNK plans to continue updating the "Alternative Fuels Insight" in line with evolving trends and regulations in international shipping.

This initiative is part of the organization's "Transition Support Services," aimed at facilitating a smooth transition to zero-emission operations for its clients.

ClassNK (Nippon Kaiji Kyokai) is a non-profit classification society headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.