  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. ClassNK releases Version 3.0 of Alternative Fuels Insight report

2025 May 21   11:56

alternative fuels

ClassNK releases Version 3.0 of Alternative Fuels Insight report

Tokyo-based classification society ClassNK released Version 3.0 of its "ClassNK Alternative Fuels Insight" report. This edition provides updated cost simulations that reflect the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) mid-term greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction measures approved during the 83rd session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 83) in April 2025.  

The report outlines characteristics and trends of various alternative fuels, including factors such as fuel availability and cost projections. It offers simulations for cost optimization across different fuel types and comprehensive total cost comparisons.  

ClassNK plans to continue updating the "Alternative Fuels Insight" in line with evolving trends and regulations in international shipping.

This initiative is part of the organization's "Transition Support Services," aimed at facilitating a smooth transition to zero-emission operations for its clients.

ClassNK (Nippon Kaiji Kyokai) is a non-profit classification society headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Topics:

ClassNK

alternative fuels

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:54

Hapag-Lloyd updates its Caribbean Express Service

17:44

Port of Oakland April container volume drops month-on-month by 14.7%

17:16

Tidal Transit christens its new CTV ahead of maiden charter

16:22

NORDEN inks logistics project in Australia

15:58

DOF secures four long-term AHTS contracts in Brazil

14:53

Altair and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MoU for eco-friendly marine engine development with AI and simulation

14:23

GATE Energy and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign strategic MOU for offshore EPC and commissioning collaboration

13:41

ADES Holding secures multi-year contract extension with North Oil Company for jack-up rig in Qatar

13:15

Porto Itapoá becomes the largest container handler in Southern Brazil in Q1 2025

12:43

EU allocates nearly €1 bln to 15 renewable hydrogen projects across five countries

12:23

Seaspan expands fleet with new 8,300 TEU vessels from Hudong-Zhonghua

11:24

National strike disrupts operations at Port of Antwerp-Bruges

10:51

Höegh Autoliners' fifth Aurora-class vessel, Höegh Sunrise, begins commercial operations

10:19

AD Ports Group and Advario sign Head of Terms Agreement for liquid bulk storage JV

09:59

Kongsberg Maritime launches electric towing winch for tugboats

2025 May 20

18:00

ClassNK introduces new features to GHG emissions management tool 'ClassNK ZETA'

17:24

United European Car Carriers reports over 107,000-tonne CO₂ cut via BioLNG fueling

16:59

Lloyd’s Register validates Anemoi Rotor Sails' performance on TR Lady Kamsarmax

16:23

Port of Los Angeles sees 9.4% cargo volume increase in April

15:54

TotalEnergies signs 20-year agreement to procure 2 Mtpa of LNG from Canada's Ksi Lisims Project

15:15

ABS grants approval to Samsung Heavy Industries' new deepwater LNG floating facility design

14:44

EU and UK expand sanctions to curtail Russia's maritime oil exports and energy financing

14:41

Port Houston reports 20% rise in April container throughput

14:13

MAN to deliver 82,440 kW methanol engine for 24,000 TEU container ships

13:25

MSC Cruises orders two additional World Class ships from Chantiers de l’Atlantique

13:02

DP World announces $2.5 bln global logistics infrastructure investment for 2025

12:32

Fincantieri signs MoU with Graal Tech for development and commercialization of autonomous underwater solutions

12:16

Akastor ASA cancels sale of Skandi Peregrino vessel due to charterer’s non-consent

11:42

Ultranav and Beyond the Sea collaborate to implement kite-powered propulsion on chemical tanker

11:34

MAN L35/44DF CD GenSet successfully passes type approval test

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news