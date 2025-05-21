  1. Home
2025 May 21   12:23

shipbuilding

Seaspan expands fleet with new 8,300 TEU vessels from Hudong-Zhonghua

Seaspan Corporation, one of the world's largest independent containership owners, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. for the construction of a series of next-generation 8,300 TEU container vessels, according to the company's release.

The newly designed 8,300 TEU ships are engineered for high fuel efficiency, smart routing flexibility, and compliance with upcoming decarbonization regulations, making them suitable for both feeder and mainline operations.  

This MoU builds upon the longstanding relationship between Seaspan and Hudong-Zhonghua, following previous successful deliveries of 15,000 TEU and 13,600 TEU vessels.  

Earlier, on April 29, 2025, Seaspan entered into a separate agreement with Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) and China Shipbuilding Trading Co. for six ships exceeding 10,000 TEU, intended for charter to COSCO Shipping Lines.  

On the same day, Hudong-Zhonghua also signed an MoU with IBAIZABAL for an 18,600 cbm LNG bunker vessel, to be operated by TotalEnergies, setting a new benchmark in green bunkering capabilities. 

Seaspan Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of containerships. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, the company provides long-term charter services for major shipping lines. 

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding is a prominent Chinese shipyard based in Shanghai and operates under the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

Topics:

Seaspan

Hudong Zhonghua

