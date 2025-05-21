  1. Home
2025 May 21   14:23

offshore

GATE Energy and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign strategic MOU for offshore EPC and commissioning collaboration

GATE Energy and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on offshore energy infrastructure projects, marking a strategic partnership between two companies specializing in engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC), according to the company's release.

The MOU sets the framework for the companies to jointly pursue Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) projects in the offshore oil and gas sector across global markets.

The collaboration will leverage HHI’s expertise in hull and topside EPC delivery alongside GATE Energy’s commissioning and startup capabilities.  

Jung-Ho Park, Vice President of HHI, added, “Through landmark projects like King’s Quay, Shenandoah, and the ongoing Project, we have forged a collaborative framework that consistently delivers superior outcomes. Together with GATE Energy, we are committed to advancing the offshore energy sector by providing integrated solutions that enhance predictability and create lasting value for our clients worldwide.”

GATE Energy is a 100% employee-owned global project delivery firm focused on improving project certainty. The company supports project developers from front-end due diligence and owner’s engineering through construction management, turnkey commissioning, and initial startup.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a global leader in shipbuilding and EPC services with over 50 years of experience. The company has extensive expertise in offshore platforms, FPSOs, FPUs, naval vessels, and large-scale energy infrastructure projects.

