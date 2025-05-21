  1. Home
2025 May 21   14:53

shipbuilding

Altair and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MoU for eco-friendly marine engine development with AI and simulation

Altair, a company specializing in computational intelligence, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Engine Research Institute at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries to improve the performance of eco-friendly marine engines and advance AI-driven development initiatives, according to the company's release.

"This collaboration goes beyond technology development—it is a strategic partnership to shape the future of marine engine development," said Pietro Cervellera, senior vice president of aerospace and defense, Altair. "By combining Altair's global technological capabilities with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' expertise in eco-friendly marine engines, we aim to set a new standard for sustainable engine and machinery business."  

Altair, recently acquired by Siemens, is integrating its technology with the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio.

The partnership addresses stricter environmental regulations in the global shipping industry.

Altair and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries will collaborate to develop simulation platforms for eco-friendly marine engine design and optimization, utilize AI-powered technologies for improving engine performance, conduct predictive maintenance and diagnostics, and enhance engine safety through AI-based visualization technologies. 

Altair is a company focused on computational intelligence, offering software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI). Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Altair serves various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and marine, with tools for simulation-driven design and AI-powered predictive analytics.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, under its parent company HD Hyundai, is a global leader in the shipbuilding and offshore engineering industry. Based in South Korea, HHI operates the world’s largest shipyard and is the leading manufacturer of marine engines, including the HiMSEN brand.

Topics:

digitalisation

HD Hyundai

