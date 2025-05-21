DOF secures four long-term AHTS contracts in Brazil

The combined value of the contracts is approximately USD 480 million

DOF Group ASA (“DOF”) says it has been awarded four long-term charter and service contracts by Petrobras in Brazil following a competitive tender process.

Skandi Iguaçu, one of the biggest AHTS vessels ever built in Brazil with a 350mt+ bollard pull (“BP”) and large winch storage capacity has been contracted for four years with expected commencement in February 2026 in sequence with its current contract.

Furthermore, Skandi Angra (280mt BP), Skandi Paraty (288mt BP) and Skandi Urca (260mt BP) have all been contracted for 4 years with expected commencement in January 2026 in sequence with their current contracts. The scope for these three contracts includes work class ROVs rated to operate at water depths of up to 3,000 meters.

Mons S. Aase, CEO DOF Group ASA, said: “We are happy to announce these contract awards which build backlog into 2030 at solid terms. The contract awards demonstrate our operational pedigree and reinforce our position as a leading player within the high-end AHTS vessel segment in Brazil.”