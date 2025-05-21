  1. Home
2025 May 21   16:22

NORDEN inks logistics project in Australia

NORDEN says it has signed its first port logistics project in Australia with existing dry cargo freight customer, the Australian developer and operator of iron ore mining projects, Kimberley Metals Group (KMG), further expanding the partnership.

With the new project - situated in the port of Wyndham in Western Australia - NORDEN will provide additional assets for the existing transshipment operation, loading iron ore from the port onto barges and on to the ocean-going vessels.

“We are excited to continue the growth of NORDEN’s logistics activities by entering into an agreement with KMG, taking our existing partnership to a new level by combining our freight services with our expertise within logistics to optimise KMG’s entire port-to-port supply chain,” says Anne Jensen, COO at NORDEN. 

The contract also entails a fixed-term charter arrangement with an option to extend. The first barge is expected to launch in July this year.

Further expanding NORDEN’s integrated customer solutions in a new region 
With this entry point in the Australian logistics market, NORDEN continues to identify and evaluate opportunities to further grow its integrated logistics and freight solutions among new and existing customers in Australia.  

“The new agreement is a natural next step on NORDEN’s strategic journey within logistics, servicing customers on a deeper level and becoming even more relevant to them, continuously using the strong synergies across NORDEN’s integrated freight solutions,” Anne Jensen concludes. 

NORDEN Logistics 
In 2022, NORDEN entered into a new business area of port logistics with the signing of a 10-year agreement with manganese mining company Comilog – a subsidiary of French metallurgical group Eramet, where NORDEN is operating a large transshipment solution in Gabon. NORDEN’s venturing into logistics was a natural extension of its customer service offering and NORDEN sees a large potential to grow the business globally by engaging in infrastructure developments in partnership with new and existing customers. 

About NORDEN 
NORDEN is a global provider of ocean-based freight services for bulk and project cargo of all sizes. We integrate freight solutions with port logistics, helping our customers to optimise and decarbonise supply chains. We provide tailored solutions based on flexibility, reliability and intelligence. Our agile business model ensures stability by continuously adapting our fleet to market developments and customer needs. Founded in 1871, NORDEN is one of Denmark’s oldest internationally operating shipping companies. Incorporated in Denmark, we are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen as a part of the OMX Nordic Large Cap index. With 19 offices across 6 continents, NORDEN is a truly integrated part of global trade.  

About KMG 
KMG is an active explorer, developer and operator of iron ore projects. KMG owns the Ridges and Matsu Iron Ore Projects in the Far North region of Western Australia. 

