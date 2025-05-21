Hapag-Lloyd updates its Caribbean Express Service

German shipping line Hapag-Lloyd announced an update on cargo planning with its Caribbean Express Service (CES). Hapag-Lloyd said that there are the following changes to its Caribbean Express Service (CES) rotation for shipping cargo from the East Coast of South America & North America to North Europe.

In Latin America, Caucedo, DO will be removed from the rotation and will be replaced by Cartagena, CO. This will mean that (in line with our separate announcement on the GCS/GC2 changes) cargo with origin Guatemala and Honduras will be connected at Cartagena, CO.

In Europe, Hapag-Lloyd's first call in Antwerp, BE will be performed in Antwerp Container Terminal (ACOT) and Rotterdam, NL will be removed from the rotation and served via the existing outbound call at Antwerp, BE PSA terminal.

Here's the new rotation:

Antwerp, BE (ACOT) → Felixstowe, GB → Hamburg, DE → Antwerp, BE (PSA) → Saint John, CA → Philadelphia, US → Port Everglades, US → Santa Marta, CO → Puerto Limon, CR → Cartagena, CO → Antwerp, BE (ACOT)