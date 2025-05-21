Nippon Yuka Kogyo to launch Japan’s first antioxidant for marine biodiesel fuel

Nippon Yuka Kogyo Co., Ltd., an NYK Group company focused on chemical research, development, and the manufacture and sale of chemical products, announced the forthcoming release of BioxiGuard, described as Japan’s first antioxidant specifically developed for marine biodiesel fuel.

The product is scheduled to be available from August 10, 2025. Biofuel, produced from raw materials such as grains and used cooking oil, is increasingly utilized in the maritime industry to support lower-carbon and decarbonized vessel operations.

However, biofuel’s higher proportion of unsaturated fatty acids makes it more prone to oxidative degradation compared to conventional petroleum-based fuels.

This oxidation can lead to the formation of acidic substances and sludge, reducing the fuel’s calorific value and impacting vessel fuel efficiency.

BioxiGuard, developed based on Nippon Yuka’s analysis of biofuel properties in NYK-operated vessels, is designed to enhance the oxidation stability of biodiesel fuel (FAME: Fatty Acid Methyl Ester).

When added to biofuel, BioxiGuard slows oxidative degradation, helping to prevent issues such as metal corrosion, strainer blockage, and cleaning-system fouling caused by oxidized fuel.

Laboratory tests conducted by Nippon Yuka researchers indicate that adding BioxiGuard at a concentration of 1 part per 500 reduces the rate of biofuel degradation by approximately 50% compared to untreated biofuel.

This improvement is expected to extend the useful life of biofuel on vessels and support more stable and cost-effective operations.

Nippon Yuka Kogyo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, is a chemical research and manufacturing company within the NYK Group. Established over 50 years ago, it specializes in the development and sale of marine chemical products, including fuel oil additives, industrial cleaning agents, oil spill treatment agents, and car wash detergents.