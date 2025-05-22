Japan Marine United delivers bulk carrier Frontier Wish

Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU) announced the delivery of the bulk carrier Frontier Wish from its Ariake Shipyard in Nagasu Town, Kumamoto Prefecture.

The vessel measures 292 meters in length, 45 meters in width, and 24.55 meters in depth, with a capacity to accommodate 25 crew members.

According to JMU, the ship was designed using advanced analytical techniques to develop an optimized hull form for low resistance and high efficiency. The integration of proprietary energy-saving devices has resulted in significant fuel consumption reductions.

The delivery was first reported by Nikkei Kogyo Shimbun via its Newswitch platform.

Japan Marine United Corporation, based in Yokohama, Japan, is a major shipbuilding company formed in 2013 through the merger of Universal Shipbuilding Corporation and IHI Marine United Inc. The company specializes in the construction of commercial vessels, including bulk carriers, container ships, and tankers, as well as naval vessels for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).

Southern Route Maritime, a subsidiary of Imabari-based Nissen Kaiun Co., Ltd., is a Japanese shipping company specializing in the operation of bulk carriers. Nissen Kaiun, established in 1948, is part of the Imabari Shipbuilding Group, one of Japan’s largest shipbuilding and shipping conglomerates.