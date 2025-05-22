Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam hosts naming ceremony for Petrodec's Obana platform

Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam conducted a naming ceremony at its Botlek facility for the Obana, a self-elevating heavy lift jack-up platform, according to the company's release.

The project commenced in 2021 when Petrodec initiated a solution for decommissioning complex offshore platforms in the UK North Sea.

Petrodec opted to merge two used jack-ups into a single unit. The jack-ups were transported to Rotterdam, and a new mid-ship section was constructed in Dubai.

Upon the mid-section's arrival in November 2024, the Obana's 2,000-ton crane was relocated from Liebherr in Rostock to Rotterdam and installed at Mammoet.

On 13 December, the three sections were positioned in Damen Shiprepair's drydock number seven, measuring 405 x 90 metres, the largest in Western Europe. The combined dimensions of the units reached 80 x 230 metres.

Prior to docking, Damen Shiprepair prepared the forward and aft sections. After positioning using hydraulic jacks, welding commenced, including the creation of four new passageways linking the sections. Approximately 300 tons of steel were added.

Additionally, Damen Shiprepair installed reinforcements and foundations for two 60-ton cranes and the main crane's boom rest, incorporating an extra 200 tons of steel.

The company also assisted with the installation of crane pedestals and the main crane boom rest. Further support included connecting piping systems across the three sections, painting the external hull, and merging voids and main deck areas.

Post-undocking, Damen Shiprepair continued to assist Petrodec with completion tasks.

Peter Altena, Managing Director at Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam, stated, “This has been an exciting and unique project, and we are very proud of the result. In total, our scope has involved 500,000 hours of work, undertaken without a single lost time incident – a great achievement and a testament to the excellent partnership between Petrodec and Damen Shiprepair. Together, we wrote a little piece of history.”

Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam (DSR), part of the Damen Shipyards Group, is located in the Port of Rotterdam, Europe's largest harbour. With facilities accommodating vessels up to 300 metres in length, DSR offers a range of services including ship repair, maintenance, and conversion. The yard features multiple drydocks, including Drydock 7, which measures 211 x 28.4 metres with a lifting capacity of 40,000 tons.

Petrodec is a company specializing in the decommissioning of offshore oil and gas platforms. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions for the safe and efficient removal of complex offshore structures, particularly in the North Sea region.