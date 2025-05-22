  1. Home
2025 May 22   11:41

hydrogen

HyCC announces H2Next green hydrogen project in Rotterdam

HyCC has announced plans to develop a large-scale electrolyzer named H2Next in Rotterdam to support industrial decarbonization, according to the company's release.

The announcement was made during the World Hydrogen Summit in Rotterdam.

HyCC has signed an agreement with the Port of Rotterdam Authority to reserve a plot for the plant at the first hydrogen conversion park on the Maasvlakte, near the planned landfall of several major offshore wind farms.  

H2Next is designed to produce approximately 25,000 tons of green hydrogen per year, aiming to support the decarbonization of refineries, the chemical industry, and mobility in the Rotterdam port area.

The project is expected to benefit from the planned national hydrogen network and the Delta Rhine Corridor, enabling the supply of green hydrogen to other industrial clusters across Northwest Europe.  

HyCC is currently finalizing the project's study phase and aims to reach a final investment decision by 2028, with the first hydrogen production anticipated around 2030. 

HyCC (Hydrogen Chemistry Company) is a Dutch company specializing in the production of green hydrogen through water electrolysis using renewable energy sources. It is a joint venture between Nobian, a European essential chemical company, and Macquarie's Green Investment Group.

The Port of Rotterdam Authority manages and develops the Port of Rotterdam, Europe's largest seaport. The authority is responsible for port infrastructure, safety, and environmental management, aiming to enhance the port's competitive position and support sustainable development initiatives, including the integration of renewable energy and hydrogen projects.

