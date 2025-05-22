  1. Home
2025 May 22   14:22

hydrogen

Port of Rotterdam Authority and EDGE Navigation sign Letter of Intent on liquid hydrogen infrastructure

On 21 May 2025, during the World Hydrogen Summit in Rotterdam, the Port of Rotterdam Authority and EDGE Navigation signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to collaborate on developing a liquid hydrogen (LH₂) infrastructure for the maritime sector, according to the company's release.

EDGE Navigation is currently developing a series of commercial cargo ships powered by LH₂, as well as an LH₂ tanker designed for import to Northwest Europe and ship-to-ship bunkering.  

The cooperation aims to jointly gain insight into the necessary policies, procedures, and regulations for the import of liquid hydrogen from ship-to-shore and for ship-to-ship delivery.  

This initiative is directed at preparing the Port of Rotterdam for the arrival of EDGE's LH₂ ships, which are expected to enter service from 2028. 

As an addition to the existing offering of ammonia and Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carriers (LOHC), liquid hydrogen will further strengthen the port's portfolio.

The Port of Rotterdam Authority manages and develops the Port of Rotterdam, the largest seaport in Europe. It is responsible for the port's infrastructure, safety, and environmental sustainability, aiming to transform the port into a hub for renewable energy and sustainable logistics. 

EDGE Navigation is a maritime company focused on developing and operating vessels powered by alternative fuels, particularly liquid hydrogen. The company is working on a fleet of LH₂-powered cargo ships and tankers to facilitate the import and distribution of liquid hydrogen in Europe.

