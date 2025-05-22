  1. Home
2025 May 22   13:24

ports

DFDS and Volvo Trucks implement nighttime electric freight operations between Ghent and Antwerp

DFDS and Volvo Trucks have initiated a collaborative effort to enhance the sustainability and efficiency of freight transport by conducting nighttime container shipments between Ghent and the Port of Antwerp.

Since October 2024, DFDS has been operating a significant portion of these routes using heavy-duty electric trucks during off-peak hours.

The partnership focuses on transporting containers filled with spare parts between Volvo Trucks' distribution center in Ghent and deep-sea terminals in Antwerp.

The shift to nighttime operations aims to alleviate congestion, improve reliability, and optimize the utilization of road infrastructure.

DFDS employs electric trucks charged via the Milence network at the Ketenis parking facility, enabling emission-free transport between Ghent and the port.

On average, approximately 150 containers are moved monthly during nighttime hours. Administrative preparations are conducted during the day to streamline nocturnal operations.

After delivering full containers, empty ones are returned to the point of origin.  

DFDS reports several advantages from nighttime operations, including reduced delays due to traffic congestion, optimal use of infrastructure and vehicles, and a smoother logistics chain. 

DFDS plans to increase nighttime volumes by expanding its electric fleet. However, challenges remain, such as the need for shorter turnaround times at terminals and extended nighttime operating hours. Additionally, the high acquisition costs of electric trucks pose a financial hurdle. 

Since the inception of the 'night transport' project in 2017, the share of nighttime transport in the Port of Antwerp has grown to 12 percent. The objective is to better distribute freight traffic and maximize the use of existing infrastructure between 18:00 and 06:00.  

In 2024, the Night Logistics working group was reactivated by Alfaport Voka and Port of Antwerp-Bruges. This group collaborates with shippers, carriers, terminals, shipping companies, and logistics service providers to identify concrete improvements to further promote night logistics. 

DFDS is Northern Europe's largest shipping and logistics company, offering ferry and logistics services across Europe and Turkey. The company operates a fleet of vessels and trucks, providing comprehensive supply chain solutions.

Volvo Trucks, a division of the Volvo Group, is a global manufacturer of medium and heavy-duty trucks. The company offers a range of electric truck models and has been supplying electric trucks to customers in 45 countries since 2019. Volvo Trucks aims for 50% of all new trucks sold to be electric by 2030 .

